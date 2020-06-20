Central Washington University’s aviation program is finding itself on shaky tarmac.
The university issued a press release on June 16 saying that it notified students who had previously been accepted to their Professional Pilot Program for fall 2020 that they would no longer be able to accommodate them, effectively rescinding their admissions. The Aviation Management major and minor are unaffected by the decision, and enrollment in them remains open to new students. The release continued to state that the university is considering a proposal to modify or discontinue the program due to continuing annual budget deficits and the inability to secure long-term hangar facilities at Bowers Field.
“With a projected deficit this year of more than $1.83 million, and deficits of $673,527 and $1,507,215 over the past two years, the university must examine how to stem those losses,” the release said, attributing the figures to Interim Dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies Heidi Henschel Pellett. “She said the high cost of delivering flight instruction-the enormous capital costs as well as high operating costs-only balances if there are a very high average number of daily flights. For many reasons, weather-related groundings high among them, the program has never been close to the volume of flights that would be needed for the program to cover its costs, according to Pellett.”
Pellett was quoted in the release saying that the university doesn’t anticipate that the elimination of the program would result in the reduction of any permanent faculty positions, but that it could require some reassignments and some change in the level of non-tenure track support depending on timing and a number of other variables that have yet to be resolved.
Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Life Michelle DenBeste was quoted in the release saying that the pandemic has disrupted the progress of existing students in the program to the point where the university cannot accept new student in the fall.
“Flight equipment and instructional capacity will be fully required to complete delayed instruction to existing students,” she said in the release.
NEGOTIATIONS AT BOWERS
The university’s release said a second factor looming over the program has been the university’s inability to obtain a long-term lease for space at Bowers Field required for the program’s planes and ground operations.
“The university currently leases hangar space from Kittitas County, but that agreement will expire in October 2020,” the release stated. “The availability of sufficient hangar space at the airport is fundamental to maintaining the Professional Pilot Program. There are no suitable alternative facilities to the Bowers Field hangar, and in light of the program’s poor finances, building a hangar is not a viable strategy.”
Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said the university has had a 75-year lease at the airport since 1992, occupying the main hanger since 2016 with a seven-year lease. In the first quarter of 2020, Wright said the county received a request from the university for a lease extension for the main hanger to be completed by April 15, 2020.
“Obviously, extenuating circumstances with COVID-19 sort of disrupted some of our normal daily proceedings,” he said. “We were in the process of discussion here, so it’s surprising that they would put this as part of the reason it’s been just now the issue.”
Wright said the county understands that there are variables in place right now that are making it difficult for long-term forecasts and projections for the program, not only for their own revenue but also for the aviation business world as a whole during the pandemic.
“Market need is something that they have to take into account as well,” he said.
As the university maintains its lease on the hangar at Bowers until October 2023, Wright said they couldn’t legally terminate the lease unless there was a mutual agreement between the county and university to do so. In the meantime, he said there is time to work out terms for a lease to go beyond the current one.
“We’ve already received funding from the state to conduct a strategic plan with a professional aviation business consultant,” he said. “A big part of that was having Central participate as a stakeholder. They’ve been a major part of our operations, and we were looking forward to developing a shared vision between all stakeholders about where that school fit in with the future of Bowers Field.”
While Wright feels optimistic about a future agreement between the county and university at Bowers, he said it comes down to a matter of finding the need list for each party.
“We’ve always planned on having the university out there,” he said. “We’ve also planned on expanding the airport to a broad variety of customers and interests, both on the aviation and non-aviation side. It was going to be a change of where Bowers Field stood, from really focused around a single entity to a much broader entity. But still, Central was a very big part of that. Right now, the aviation world is shifting under everyone’s feet, so things change. If that’s a choice they need to make, then I certainly respect them for that, but we still stand ready to figure out where that program fits in for the greater benefit of Bowers Field and Kittitas County.”