The Kittitas County Public Health Department has sent a test for novel coronavirus to the Washington State Department of Health laboratory due to a suspected case in the county.
According to a news release from the department, the patient is a currently a student at Central Washington University and is in voluntary isolation. According to the release, the student had recently traveled internationally to attend an event, potentially exposing them to the virus. After becoming ill, the student was seen locally at the CWU Student Medical and Counseling Clinic. The department is working closely with the university to ensure the student is being cared for and that the campus remains safe.
According to a CWU news release, the KCPHD is working with the student to interview any other persons who they may have come in contact with. The release states the testing is a precautionary measure, and the university will continue to monitor the situation. In the case the virus is confirmed, the university said it will take swift and appropriate steps.
KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said the estimated timeframe of test results is between 48 and 72 hours. Once the Washington Department of Health receives the samples, she said the department will work with the Center for Disease Control.
Knutson said her department is working closely with the Washington Department of Health on the issue, who in turn sets testing protocol and expectations for KCPHD. That protocol includes collecting information on contacts between the patient and others. She said the Washington Department of Health in turn coordinates with the Center for Disease Control.
Knutson said the department is conducting planning meetings with their partners including CWU to determine a path forward.
“Working with them to make sure we’re getting as much information out as we can so that people don’t have the misinformation about risks,” she said. “We’ll also be coordinating with Central to get contact information, potential contacts. The patient is stable, and we’re not considering any other testing at this time.”
Knutson said one of the major issues the department is currently dealing with is the spread of misinformation surrounding the virus. Instead of using platforms like social media, she said people who want to learn more about the virus should visit vetted local sites such as the Washington Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control. These sites will provide people with outbreak information, resources and fact sheets. Knutson also reiterated that there is only one currently confirmed case of the virus within the state.
“We’re hearing some information that perhaps people are a little bit concerned about if they have been exposed and how this is transmitted,” she said. “It’s close contacts, so we’re talking about somebody that’s within six feet. It sounds like maybe there’s some information on social media that a person can get it by touching a surface. When you look at the CDC, it says currently unclear by touching a surface and then touching their mouth or nose. There’s apparently misinformation out there also already about that. It’s when people are symptomatic and close contact.”
Knutson emphasized taking normal precautions during cold and flu season such as staying at home when sick, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, as well as proper hand-washing procedures. She also reiterated the importance of becoming educated about the virus through the proper channels and keeping abreast of the status of the virus correctly.
“Outside of China, there have been absolutely zero fatalities associated with novel coronavirus,” she said. “None outside of China.”