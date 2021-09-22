Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University students got to experience what the town has to offer at the Bite of the Burg street fair Tuesday afternoon.

Local businesses opened vendor booths across Fourth Avenue, providing free samples and information to students, many of whom are new to the community.

“I think this is great, honestly it just made me so happy walking out there and seeing a little bit of normality back in Ellensburg,” said third-year student Sydney Cook.

Jacob Olsen, a CWU sophomore, was taking in the event with his friends/roommates. One of the first things he did was to win an opportunity to be in a raffle for a free pool pass at the community pool. This was done by sinking a golf ball on a portable putting green. The next thing he and his friends wanted to do was find some food, and went looking for a burger place.

Seniors Sean Davis and Christian Wilson were at the fair to help out with Resonate Church, which they are a part of. The church was helping people enjoy the festival by passing out free cotton candy to anyone who wanted some. While Davis had been to Bite of the Burg before, Wilson said he was attending for the first time.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Wilson. “I didn’t realize there was so much free stuff, there is a lot to do. A lot of places I have never even heard of before even though I have lived here for like, eight years.”

Davis said he liked being back out with other students. With everything closed in the last year or two, it was nice to be back out having fun. Davis and Wilson had just stopped by the booth managed by NorthWest Barbershop, where they won free hair products by spinning a wheel.

One of the staples of Bite of the Burg for the last few years was the Ellensburg Pet Center. The business was hosting a game where students could roll novelty, oversized dice to try and win a beta fish, a prize offered every Bite of the Burg.

The event is hosted by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, and was organized by Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement, Darby Grimes.

“It been so far so good,” Grimes said. “It’s been a really good turnout, a really nice day. Looks like everyone is happening and looking at new businesses and making friends, it seems like a really good one this year, I’m really excited.”

