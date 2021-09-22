top story Central Washington University students are back and enjoying Ellensburg By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Bernie the Bird enjoys meeting new Central Washington University students at the Bite of the Burg Tuesday in downtown Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Hillary “Hula” Matson provides some tips to hula hoop hopefuls at the Bite of the Burg Tuesday in downtown Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Sean Davis wins hair product from NW Barbershop at thje Bite of the Burg Tuesday in downtown Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record A little street bowling action at Tuesday's Bite of the Burg in downtown Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University students got to experience what the town has to offer at the Bite of the Burg street fair Tuesday afternoon.Local businesses opened vendor booths across Fourth Avenue, providing free samples and information to students, many of whom are new to the community.“I think this is great, honestly it just made me so happy walking out there and seeing a little bit of normality back in Ellensburg,” said third-year student Sydney Cook. Jacob Olsen, a CWU sophomore, was taking in the event with his friends/roommates. One of the first things he did was to win an opportunity to be in a raffle for a free pool pass at the community pool. This was done by sinking a golf ball on a portable putting green. The next thing he and his friends wanted to do was find some food, and went looking for a burger place.Seniors Sean Davis and Christian Wilson were at the fair to help out with Resonate Church, which they are a part of. The church was helping people enjoy the festival by passing out free cotton candy to anyone who wanted some. While Davis had been to Bite of the Burg before, Wilson said he was attending for the first time. “It’s pretty cool,” said Wilson. “I didn’t realize there was so much free stuff, there is a lot to do. A lot of places I have never even heard of before even though I have lived here for like, eight years.”Davis said he liked being back out with other students. With everything closed in the last year or two, it was nice to be back out having fun. Davis and Wilson had just stopped by the booth managed by NorthWest Barbershop, where they won free hair products by spinning a wheel.One of the staples of Bite of the Burg for the last few years was the Ellensburg Pet Center. The business was hosting a game where students could roll novelty, oversized dice to try and win a beta fish, a prize offered every Bite of the Burg.The event is hosted by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, and was organized by Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement, Darby Grimes.“It been so far so good,” Grimes said. “It’s been a really good turnout, a really nice day. Looks like everyone is happening and looking at new businesses and making friends, it seems like a really good one this year, I’m really excited.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signKittitas County lifts burn banProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballDollar General store opens for business in KittitasJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WA Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter