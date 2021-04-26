The autistic community will join forces with the artistic community for a night of music and poetry Wednesday night in a live-streamed performance from Wayne S. Hertz Concert Hall at Central Washington University.
The project is a collaboration between the composition, voice, piano department at CWU, and the “The Art of Autism,” a nonprofit organization that works with talents individuals in the autism spectrum and others who are neurodivergent.
The evening will be directed by professor Dr. Yerin Kim, featuring six original Artsongs for piano and voice that were composed by six autistic poets. All songs will be performed by Central pianists and vocalists.
“I recruited six autistic poets who had their poems published in a nonprofit called the ‘The Art of Autism,’ based in California. I got permission to use their poems. What we did as a music department was create compositions using those poems, putting them to music,” said Kim, who has taught at the University of Notre Dame as adjunct assistant teaching professor and got Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) from Stony Brook University in New York prior to coming to Central Washington University.
“The compositions started last fall and performers have been working on it for about two months now. When it was completed, I had my piano students work on it and now we’re ready for a livestream concert.”
The program will include “An Autistic Plea for Understanding,” written by Thomas O. Wilcox III, composed by Cade O’Haver. The piece for baritone voice and piano with electronics will feature baritone Elijah Bergevin and O’Haver as the pianist.
The number “360°” was written by poet Ivonne Fernández y González and features composer/pianists Henry Fernstrom and Tommy Marchant, bass.
Nikki Satterlund is the poet behind “The Other Side of the Glass,” featuring composer Nicholas Sasse, soprano Leora Allen, and Daniel Hankes on piano.
“Trust Me” was written by Wendi Powers and features alto Gaby Hart, pianist Jake Houser, who is also the composer
Maranda Rusell is the poet behind “Eviction,” with soprano Shaina Stuckey and Leora Allen on piano. Henry Fernstrom was the composer
And finally, Taylor Zickefoose is the composer for poet Sophie Dutsch-Zdanowicz’s work, “Into the Black,” featuring soprano Alissa Kolosnitsyn and pianists Reagan Nguyen.
“I’ve been working with autistic people for awhile now. With everything being online now days, it’s easy to reach out to a number of different groups,” said Kim, who is committed to bringing inspiring concert programs and classical music experience to a broader audience.
Kim is equally passionate in teaching and has been teaching a diverse group of students from many parts of the world. As a regular lecturer and guest artist, Kim performs and gives talks on promoting awareness of the power of music in the community that it serves.
She is also co-artistic director with violinist Brendan Shea of Chamber Music in Bend, but is in the works of bringing a new chapter to CWU.