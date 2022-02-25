Central Washington University will be hosting a series of in-person forums next month to inform students, employees, and members of the community about the ongoing discussions about the university’s vision and mission statement, according to a news release from CWU.
President Jim Wohlpart and a campus-wide Steering Committee of 12 have been meeting for the past few months about plans to update CWU’s vision, mission, and strategic plan. The group’s ideas will be presented for community feedback at three sessions on March 3, March 8, and March 11 in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) Ballroom.
• Thursday, March 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 8, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Friday, March 11, 9-10:30 a.m.
Anyone is invited to attend the three sessions and may sign up online with Wildcat Tickets. Attendance is free, but signups are required.
Draft vision and mission statements will be available for review at the three open forums. Students, employees, and community members will gather at tables of eight, have conversations about what they like and don’t like, and then provide feedback directly on the draft statements.
Participants will be asked to listen to one another and work together to elevate all the voices in their group so CWU can move the conversation toward consensus. Input during the sessions will provide the Steering Committee feedback it needs to produce a single, final draft statement.
The final statement will then go to the Board of Trustees for approval later this spring, and the final strategic plan is expected to be approved by next fall.
Those who cannot attend one of these sessions but would like to provide feedback may email Kim Dawson to receive an online survey.