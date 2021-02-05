Everyone says the show must go on, but nobody says it can’t be modified. For the Short Works Festival at Central Washington University, the show has been modified to be entirely virtual, as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Kathryn Stahl, faculty mentor and professor for the students behind the festival, the students are writing, starring and directing their shorts, all from their homes. Performers will be working from their homes, and the show will be livestreamed to audiences at 7:30 p.m., today and Saturday, each performer sharing a portion of the screen.
“We have everybody on Zoom at the same time and then we can video capture and stream specific videos that we want to highlight at the moment,” Stahl said. “So everybody will be on Zoom together acting and then we as the stream team, which is another set of students, crop videos and put up digital backdrops to bring more of the atmosphere of the story to the theater screen stage.”
The stream team has the power to move the video boxes for each performer in real time, something that will come into play during one of the shows, said Stahl.
A virtual performance has limited the options students have when writing a show, although Stahl said she was proud of her students’ tenacity and dedication to creating new and unique shorts given the circumstances.
“They did a phenomenal job. I'm really proud of the student actors for acknowledging that theater is somewhere we typically share space together, and that while we are not sharing the same physical space, we are sharing time together, we have honored that just as much,” Stahl said. “I am really proud of these directors, some of whom find this is their first directing opportunity, they have risen to the challenge and really honed in on this form.”
CWU senior and director Isaac Pauls said he welcomes the new virtual format as it provides him and others with an opportunity to find new ways to tell a story.
He is directing a show called the “Hashbrown Monologues,” a series of monologues that take place in a normal American town. In the show, college theater auditions are being held, when strange things start to occur which lead to absurd situations. Pauls hopes it will be an opportunity for him and the other students in the theater program to laugh at themselves.
“I think with unique challenges offer creative solutions,” Pauls said. “So I think what we have been working on is very creative and unique, and it’s not like your typical theater experience and I think it’s special because of that.”
Tickets for the show are available through the CWU theater department webpage. Tickets will provide a link to the show.