...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
.A critically dry airmass will be in place over the region
through this evening. A frontal passage and a tightening cross-
Cascade pressure gradient will produce breezy to windy conditions
which will peak Monday afternoon and evening. These winds in
conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to an increased
risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fire starts will have the potential to spread
rapidly given the windy conditions and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 degrees.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, John Day Basin and Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley,
Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills
of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Chamber of Commerce assists businesses with state funding
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce was looking for ways to support small businesses in the county and found a way to assist in presenting awards to four businesses from the Statewide Disaster Relief Fund this year, according to a news release.
In total, the Washington Department of Commerce received over 290 applicants from 21 counties throughout Washington. Kittitas County was awarded a total of $276,181.00.