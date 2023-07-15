Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce was looking for ways to support small businesses in the county and found a way to assist in presenting awards to four businesses from the Statewide Disaster Relief Fund this year, according to a news release.

In total, the Washington Department of Commerce received over 290 applicants from 21 counties throughout Washington. Kittitas County was awarded a total of $276,181.00.


