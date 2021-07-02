The Independence Day fireworks show planned for Cle Elum is still on track to commence Sunday night, in close collaboration with local first responders.
According to a press release, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has been working closely with the city of Cle Elum and the Cle Elum Fire Department’s Fire Chief Ed Mills to develop a plan to keep the Cle Elum community safe during the Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show.
“The fireworks show will still happen on July 4, at 10 p.m. at Fireman’s Park by a professional vendor, Alpha Pyrotechnics,” the release said. “The show will be visible from anywhere in downtown Cle Elum.”
The release said Chief Mills has the authority to cancel the fireworks show at any time if he believes the conditions become unsafe.
“If this does happen, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will announce the cancellation of the fireworks show on our social media platforms, on the Independence Day Celebration event stage at Wye Park and at Fireman’s Park,” the release said.
According to the release, the following steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the Cle Elum community:
• City of Cle Elum Public Works will be utilizing the sprinklers at the park before the show.
• City of Cle Elum Fire Department will have a crew and manned engine onsite, as well as a brush truck and a tender truck that will hold over 4,000 gallons of water.
• There is an accessible fire hydrant in the vicinity of the event.
• Roslyn Fire Department will have a brush truck on site.
• Ronald Fire Department will have an engine on standby during the event.
“The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of the volunteer firefighters for helping make this event happen and for keeping the Cle Elum community safe,” the release said.
If you have any questions or concerns, email the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford at madison@kittitascountychamber.com or call (509) 925-2002.