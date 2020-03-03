The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala will be 5 to 9 p.m. March 12 at Hotel Windrow, according to a news release.
Tickets are $55 and include a dinner from Hotel Windrow’s restaurant Basalt, an auction and live music from Kittitas County’s Spiced Rye.
The Annual Awards Gala auction will feature a variety of items from the county. All proceeds from this event will go to Valley Musical Theatre to help it continue making productions.
After nearly 1,000 votes, attendees will also celebrate the Annual Business Award winners. This year’s nominees were:
n Heritage Distilling Co., Hotel Roslyn, The Mule, and Restorations in the Burg for Best New Business
n Claim Clothing, McIntosh Ranch, NW Roots Construction, and Daily Bread & Mercantile for Best Small Business
n Ellensburg Rodeo, Old Mill Country Store LLC, Shoemaker Manufacturing, and Winegar’s for Legacy Business of the Year
n Basecamp Books & Bites, Heritage Distilling Co., Shoemaker Manufacturing, and Home Video Studio for Business of the Year
n The Pearl Bar & Grill, Palace Cafe, Ellensburg Pasta Company, and The Pub at Iron Horse Brewery for Restaurant of the Year
n Court Advocates for Children of Kittitas County, FISH Community Foodbank, HopeSource of Kittitas County, and Hospice Friends as Non-Profit of the Year•Claim Clothing, Shirtworks, Daily Bread & Mercantile and William’s Campus U-Tote-Em as Best Customer Service
Tickets for the Annual Awards Gala are limited, but can still be purchased on the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Facebook event page. For more information, contact the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Gemma Hollingsworth at gemma@kittitascountychamber.com.