Wyoming singer/songwriter Chauncey Williams knows a little something about the wind, rodeo and the Western way of life, and he puts it prominently on display in the music that he makes.
His fifth studio album “3rd Street” features the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association Song of the Year, “Wyoming Wind,” along with Rocky Mountain CMA Musician of the Year, fiddle player Brooke Latka.
“Country music kind of goes in waves. The ‘90s country was really good. Then Garth (Brooks) came along and it changed. I would say in the last 10-12 years it got real poppy, I guess,” Williams said in a telephone interview from Wyoming.
“It’s come back in the past two-three years where cowboys are getting cool again. The stuff I try to write is something of substance, something the people of the Western way of life can relate to.”
Williams is just one of two artists, along with Chris LeDoux, to compete in the rodeo and perform on the main stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
They call him the real deal, the next authentic cowboy of country music, and he’s coming to Ellensburg to headline the Behind the Chutes show on Sept. 1, christening the new Behind the Chutes Beer Garden.
“Chauncy Williams was a saddle bronc rider. He ropes, he was a pickup man. He’s the only other artist other than Chris LeDoux to play and compete in the Cheyenne Frontier Days,” Ellensburg Rodeo board member Kerry Clift said.
“We’re bringing in real country music to Ellensburg, and I think that’s what Ellensburg likes.”
Williams had a superstar night at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards, taking home 2022’s Entertainer of the Year for the second time, among multiple other awards and nominations.
He was also named Songwriter of the Year for “The Saint” — an old school anthem for vengeance in the Old West.
“I try to write and sing songs about the actual cowboy way of life,” Williams said. “I grew up on a ranch in Moorcroft (Wyoming) and all we did was ranch and rodeo.
“Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards was a nice recognition for all the hard work we’ve put in. We’ve always done things the hard way. We’ve had to work for everything we’ve got. We didn’t get lucky, we just earned it the hard way by getting out on the road and playing.”
Williams finished out 2021 with a tour sponsored by CINCH, a series of dates with Toby Keith, a sold-out show with Cody Johnson at the Ryman Auditorium, and an especially memorable concert as direct support to Alan Jackson.
Ellensburg rodeo and country music fans will have a chance to get up close and personal at the Behind the Chutes Beer Garden for the inaugural show on the new stage.
Stadium shows, sports arena concerts took over the musical landscape, bringing in thousands of music fans, burying the intimate setting. But the Ellensburg Rodeo board is getting back to basics this year with Behind the Chutes in the beer garden.
“All the concerts like Watershed are on a large scale. We wanted to make this a more intimate setting, something different than what everybody else is doing,” Clift said.
Williams said he’s good with a smaller venue where a little eye contact and a handshake goes a long way.
“A couple of moths ago we played at Cheyenne (Frontier Days) and that was fun. The big stadiums have gotten to be the way it is, but I like the smaller venues,” Williams said.
“It doesn’t matter the size of the stage we play on, we’re ready to make it a party.”
Ellensburg will break in the new stage with a bang with Clare Dunn opening things up and Chauncey Williams bringing the party.