chauncey williams

Chauncey Williams, the next authentic cowboy of country music, is coming to Ellensburg to headline Behind the Chutes Beer Garden.

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wyoming singer/songwriter Chauncey Williams knows a little something about the wind, rodeo and the Western way of life, and he puts it prominently on display in the music that he makes.

His fifth studio album “3rd Street” features the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association Song of the Year, “Wyoming Wind,” along with Rocky Mountain CMA Musician of the Year, fiddle player Brooke Latka.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com