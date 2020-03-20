Although schools have closed, child care facilities are still open during the COVID-19 outbreak. Local child cares centers are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of everyone.
Megan Mundy, Assistant Director of the Chestnut Preschool and Daycare said that they are making sure that students are washing their hands whenever possible. They are also sending kids home if they look even a little like they are not feeling well. Temperatures of students and staff are being taken upon arrival each day to make sure it is not above 99 degrees.
“It is nothing to be afraid of, it is just something we need to be on top of,” Mundy said.
Washington has recently required preschools to follow new protocols. These including keeping groups of kids separate.
“We’re not mixing school kids and preschoolers anymore for meal times,” Mundy said. “We are practicing social distancing between groups.”
As of now, COVID-19 does not appear to pose an immediate threat to children. However, children can still carry the virus and pass it on to others. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has similar effects to children as it does adults, although the symptoms are usually mild. The CDC describes these as “cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose and cough.”
Mundy said most of her staff is more concerned with the children’s well-being than their own. Many of these students have parents who cannot work from home. If the child care was to shut down, they would have to find a place for these kids to go.
Mundy urges everyone in the community to do their best to remain safe. This means only leaving the house if necessary and washing hands whenever possible.
Logan Denlinger, co-owner of Happy Feet Academy said they are also making changes. They have changed the student drop off/pick up location to outside the building so that parents never enter the building.
Denlinger said they have no plans to shut down the child care because of the outbreak. People need someone to watch their kids.
“Obviously if we are mandated to shut down, we are going to shut down,” Denlinger said. “But we plan on keeping our doors open until we are told by the authorities that we need to close them.”
Katrina Alldredge with Mercer Creek Childcare said they are doing their best to limit the amount of staff entering each classroom. Mercer Creek Childcare is located at the Mercer Creek Church. As of now, the church is closed, which has helped with social distancing because there fewer people to distance themselves from.
Alldredge has seen attendance go down at Mercer Creek Childcare. This is due to a statewide recommendation that if students can stay home, they should. Alldredge said they have seen new students lately. These are people who have to work and can’t keep their students at home.
Many parents who can’t watch their kids are first responders. The demand for first responders is large, and they don’t have the option of working from home. Michelle Kuss-Cybula, superintendent with the Cle Elum-Roslyn school district said the district is creating a child care program to watch these kids.
She sees first responders as anyone who works during the outbreak at a critical job. This includes the workers at the only grocery store in town.
“With their children being home and the grocery store being open to the public, and groceries in high demand, we consider those Safeway employees our first responders,” Kuss-Cybula said.
According to the CDC, most children will only feel mild symptoms of the virus if they contract it. People should watch closely for any signs of a runny nose, cough or fever. Children should still take extra care during the outbreak by washing their hands and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet. Children can still carry the virus and pass it to other people who may have a more serious reaction to it.