They have been named the “Lucky Six”, and they are indeed truly lucky to call Kittitas County their new forever home.
Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest brought six new members of its family into the fray on June 26, welcoming Cy, Lucky, Rayne, Dora, Gordo, and Terry to their facility west of Ellensburg. The six travelled to their new home from Wildlife Waystation, a closed sanctuary in Southern California.
The six, who safely made the 1,100-mile trip from California to Kittitas County in 22 hours in a specialized air-conditioned trailer, were born at in a laboratory which subsequently closed in 1996, spending approximately two decades at Wildlife Waystation before their move to their new home. Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest’s new additions brings their total number of chimpanzees to 16.
“All of the staff at Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest are head over heels for the new group and are doing everything in our power to communicate that love to them and help them transition into their new home,” sanctuary co-director Diana Goodrich said in an email shortly after the chimpanzees reached Kittitas County. “It’s an indescribable joy to observe them deftly navigate their new enclosures and sit over 20 feet above the ground in the new greenhouses, looking at the valley below.”
The new chimpanzees are under a 30-day quarantine and are being housed in a recently completed addition to the sanctuary that was built just for them. In an interview with the Daily Record, Goodrich said the expansion started a couple of years ago and was delayed slightly during the pandemic.
“We were kind of able to catch up, because we were hoping to bring those chimps here this spring or summer,” she said.
Goodrich said part of the expansion was designed to incorporate the three chimpanzees the sanctuary took in back in 2019, who were also transfers from Wildlife Waystation. The expansion included two new indoor areas, as well as two new indoor-outdoor areas.
“That would allow the two new groups to live separately, but we do hope to integrate them,” she said. “We haven’t started that process yet because it’s important to have the quarantine, and it allows us time to get to know them and also to see if any health issues come up and keep them separated from the other chimps, so nothing is spreading in between the groups.”
Goodrich said the transition has been smooth sailing for the six new additions to the sanctuary family.
“The kind of just moved in,” she said of the new arrivals. “They were really comfortable right away, and they haven’t really hesitated with much. They seem to really love the new spaces a lot.”
During the quarantine, Goodrich said the sanctuary has two staff members assigned to work exclusively with the new group, ensuring that they staff members don’t transmit any health issues between the separate groups of chimpanzees.
“That gives them a chance to really know them, serve them meals, and observe them while they’re cleaning and all that,” she said. “With this group of six, most of them just really want to engage with the humans, so they’re really interested in what the caregivers are doing. They play safe games of chase with the caregivers on one side of the caging and the chimps on the other.”
With the addition of the new six, Goodrich said they believe they have reached their final capacity at the facility, although they are working with other sanctuaries to rehome the 26 chimpanzees remaining at Wildlife Waystation. She said they do plan on expanding the space more once funding is secure, which will include an open top outdoor enclosure with electric fence, as well as a closed top enclosure. They hope to begin work on the final expansion in fall if all goes well. In the meantime, Goodrich said staff members are enjoying their summer getting to know the new chimpanzees and their unique personalities.
“Terry in particular always wants our attention, and he does these attention-getting voices,” she said. “Gordo’s kind of been aloof, so it’s been fun in the last week so see him open up a bit. It’s always fun for staff members who love chimps to get to know new ones. Everyone is just in love with all six of them.”