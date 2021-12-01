Christmas in Cle Elum event on tap for this weekend By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Santa Claus makes an appearance at the annual Christmas in Cle Elum event in 2018. This year’s event is Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Residents from all parts of the county should consider a trip to Cle Elum this weekend, as the annual Christmas in Cle Elum event will be going in full force Saturday.This year’s event has transitioned back into a traditional parade format, eschewing the drive-through version people saw last year. Traditional events include face painting and crafts for the kids, as well as a holiday market for those needing a last-minute Christmas gift. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display that will be seen from miles away. A special treat this year is an appearance of Buddy the Elf, who will be at the Business Development Center in Cle Elum from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to take photos with families.Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Katie Estes said the chamber had a series of meetings with city and county officials, as well as first responders and public health representatives to come to the decision to go back to the way things were. “We needed city approval to move forward with a moving parade again,” she said. “We’ve been going back and forth between what’s the safest option and what does our city need. We decided to go with the normal parade.”Beyond the parade format, Estes said plenty of work goes into the planning and organization of the event, especially as the main drag in Cle Elum has to be closed for the duration of the evening.“There’s a lot of communication with the city and our chamber, as well as with first responders and the Cle Elum Downtown Association,” she said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.” Estes said applications for parade entries have been flowing in, and she expects approximately 25 entries this year. The deadline for anyone interested in entering the parade is today, which gives the chamber a chance to assign them a number by Dec. 3.Although the decision took time and effort between the various departments, Estes said she is looking forward to residents being able to enjoy a taste of how things were before COVID.“I think in the age of COVID, there’s so much change going on with everyone in our county and world in general,” she said. “I think this year we really wanted to push going back to normal and kind of getting that traditional feeling again with our big events.”With approximately 1,000 people expected to attend, Estes said people should dress warmly and keep in mind that the road closure will affect parking. She said those who are attending just for the fireworks event can remember that it can be seen from a distance, making it unnecessary to park in the town core.Being fresh on the job in her position, Estes said she is extremely excited to kick off the holidays with residents this weekend."I am so excited for this event," she said. "It will be my second since taking this job, and I can't wait to jump in and see everyone enjoying themselves." 