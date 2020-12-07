There was a time when holiday tradition took Christmas tree seekers up into the hills, back into public or private land where families would go in search for that perfectly shaped tree that would display their presents for another season.
Times have changed, but the search for the perfect tree has not. There was a steady stream of people headed into Santa’s Tree Lot in the Super 1 Foods parking lot on Saturday where some 80 trees of different height and shape created its own forest where people moved up and down with the carefree joy of the search.
Like the trees out in the forest, the first thing that put their senses on notice was the smell, that aroma and the reason Washington is called the Evergreen State. That aroma and sense of well-being, maybe even reminding them of the first time they went off into the woods or the reason they want a live Christmas tree in their house over the holidays.
“We only buy noble firs. These trees stay firm and don’t loose their needles longer than some,” owner Cory Coons said.
The noble fir (Abies procera) is a western North American fir, native to the Cascade Range and Coast Range mountains of extreme northwest California and western Oregon and Washington state. The branches of the noble fir are evenly spaced and have needles that are roughly four-sided, similar to spruce, over one inch long, bluish-green is generally twisted upward so that the lower surface of branches are exposed.
Smiles were the emotional sign of the day as people walked through, looking at the available trees. Some wanted seven-footers nearly touching the ceiling in their eight-foot room. Others, sought a more workable size for an apartment of smaller space.
It didn’t matter, the smell, the size, the shape all factored into one’s interpretation of the holiday and its Christmas spirit. It is Christmas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this was a chance to find a sense of normalcy, even if it were in the fact that these trees brought a smile when there has been none during turbulent times.
FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER
Tree sales seem to be at their highest during the first weekend of December, and this particular lot saw heavy foot traffic both Friday and Saturday. Sales consultants worked hard to make sure each seeker found what they were looking for, buzzing a quick cut with a chainsaw to even out the base. One woman even brought the plastic stand she intended to use for her tree and lot attendants adjusted the trunk of the tree in a custom fit.
It was a good day, the temperatures dipped under 30 degrees, there was a bite in the air as the sun went down. But it was a sense of normalcy in a year where nothing has been normal. Christmas, the spirit of hope, was in the air and the smell of Evergreen trees brought it all full circle.
There other lots like this in the Kittitas Valley. Dustin Brunson, owner of Dusty’s Nursery in Ellensburg has been serving the needs of Christmas tree seekers for years. His service is for the people not wanting to succumb to the plastic tree that goes back in the box that goes into storage until the next year.
In Kittitas, Christmas trees outside the Exit 115 Shell gas station serve the community as well as the holiday spirit. The trees are sold each year as a fundraiser for the Kittitas Secondary School senior class. The selection is entirely Noble Firs, ranging as tall as nine feet tall.
In the Upper County people can help fundraise for the local Kiwanis Club and meet their holiday needs. The Kiwanis Club works in partnership with The Nature Conservancy to conduct an annual Christmas tree sale. The trees available come from thinning projects on TNC-managed lands formerly owned by Plum Creek Timber.
All the money from tree sales, which averages from $5,000 to $7,000, goes to Kiwanis projects such as scholarships for graduating high school seniors and sponsorships for clubs like the Easton High School archery club.