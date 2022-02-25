Chuck Boom bassist Andy Cleman sat in The Tav with old Divining Rod bandmates Jim Nylander and Mike Hougardy having lunch when the text message came in.
“I had told Jim and Mike let’s get together and have lunch now and then. (Tuesday) was the first time we’d gotten together, the next thing we know the Screaming Trees came on the juke box,” said Cleman, who remembers putting handprints in the cement driveway with Lanegan when he was 4 and Mark was 6.
“Then 10 minutes later, Jim got a text message saying Mark Lanegan had died. We were like, ‘no way.’ We were just talking about him. I can’t explain the energy toward Mark this week before we even knew what was going on. The guys in Chuck Boom were talking about him. Just yesterday, Mike and Jim and I were talking about him, then we get this call. The energy was unexplainable.”
Cleman went to high school with the guys who would later become Screaming Trees. Lanegan was a couple of years older. Van Conner was a pretty good friend, so was his brother Gary Lee. Cleman actually knew them when they were performing as the Tinted Glass, then Explosive Generation.
Once they settled on the name Screaming Trees, they were on their way.
“Lanegan always wanted to be a rock star,” Cleman recalled. “He was a typical kid. He had the dream, and he made the effort to get there. Nobody really knew he could sing so well.
“He had such a cool voice. It sounded like nicotine-stained vocal cords. It was such a smooth velvet, whiskey sound. When Mark Lanegan was singing, everything in the world was OK.”
The Screaming Trees scored Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Modern Rock chart with the singles, “Nearly Lost You” and “All I Know.” They would go on to record seven studio albums before their breakup in 2000. But they rose to critical fame as part of the grunge movement of the early 1990s centered around Seattle.
Cleman has a piece of history from the Screaming Trees first album. Actually, the “Other Worlds” was first released on cassette, and eventually re-released on vinyl. Van Conner dropped by one day and gifted him with a prized green vinyl album of “Other Worlds.”
“I was home for Christmas break in 1988 and Van brought it over. Van said this is a special one because it was in green representing the first 50 pressings,” Cleman said. “I chuckled it off, saying that it might be worth something someday. Now it might be. But I’m hanging on to that thing.”
Lanegen’s distinctive baritone vocals and dark, poetic lyrics propelled the Screaming Trees to grunge stardom.
They went from a bunch of guys who he went to high school to a national and eventually international touring band on the cutting edge of the grunge, with appearances on the David Letterman Show in 1992 and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno a year later in 1993.
“They went from this little local band. Four years later, they were huge,” Cleman said. “Lanegan went on to become even bigger. I didn’t know half the stuff that guy did as a solo artist.”
Lanegan’s solo career included 12 albums, including his 1990 solo debut “The Winding Sheet” with appearances from Kurt Cobain and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic. Numerous grunge figures appeared on subsequent releases “Whiskey for the Holy Ghost,” “Scraps at Midnight” and the collection of covers “I’ll Take Care of You.”
Cleman went over to the Lanegan house in Ellensburg on Wednesday, then dropped by his old house where he and Mark put their handprints in what was then a freshly poured concrete driveway 50 years ago.
The little handprints of a 4-year-old Cleman and 6-year-old Lanegan were hidden under an overgrown shrubbery, but it represented good times when life was simple.
He’ll hang onto the green vinyl album Van gave him of a band on its way to bigger things. He might even put it on for one more time around the turntable to remember the nicotine-stained, whiskey voice that stormed out of Ellensburg to change the world.
“When Mark Lanegan was singing, everything in the world was OK.”