Food, drink, music and the Father’s Day Weekend. Saturday’s live performance by local favorites Chuck Boom at the Cornerstone Pie has all the ingredients of a summer blowout.
The key to the whole scenario is the live music. It will be the first time in 16 months the band has played in front of a living, breathing, noise-making crowd and the classic rock band is ready to bust out in a big way.
“We’re excited to get out and play, but a lot has changed in the world,” drummer Rob Fraser said. “In the grand scheme of COVID, there were a lot of people that lost their lives and lives have been changed forever.
“So not being able to play music is down on the list. We realize that it has been life and death for a lot of people. But we’re coming out of it and we’re happy to be able to play.
It has been a long time since anybody has been able to get out and play and they can only hope making music again brings a little happiness to a world needing something good.
“The last gig I played was March 1, 2020, so it’s been a while,” guitarist Al Kaatz said. “It’ll be great to get out. There’s a lot of people that are really desperate to see some live music.
“We’ve been rehearsing quite a bit and the band is really stoked to get out and play.”
Last year’s live music scene was a complete wash, whether it was national acts or local gigs. So, Saturday evening at the Cornerstone Pie bandshell will be the first full-band show of the summer. Owner Mark Holloway said they’ll be a 150-person capacity in the outside venue with deck and lawn seating.
Wearing safety masks will be on the honor system for fully vaccinated music fans, Holloway said.
“It’s Ellensburg, so there could be some wind. But if not, I plan to install patio fans to keep the circulation going,” he said. “If people feel more comfortable wearing the masks, then we encourage them to do so. This is one of the first outdoor events in a public venue since it all shut down.
“It is an outdoor venue, so we feel comfortable that it is a safe environment. Chuck Boom is great. They do a lot of classic rock ‘n’ roll that’s fun to listen to and we’re looking forward to getting back to live music.”
Chuck Boom consists of Kyle Bain (vocals, guitar), Andy Clemen (bass), Fraser (drums) and Kaatz on lead guitar. They have been working hard behind the scenes at Fraser’s band house for the past month or so.
“We’ll do a lot of crowd favorites. We haven’t really added to our song list because we’ve been trying to remember and rehearse the stuff we already have,” Kaatz said. “Kyle is a pretty good writer. He has some good songs, a couple are pretty complex harmonically and stuff, which I like because it’s fun for me.”
Kaatz is a session musician who has played with the likes of Bonnie Bramlett, Bo Diddley, Doug Kershaw, Charlie Musselwhite, Big Mama Thornton and a host of others. He has dealt with long layoffs before, but nothing like the pandemic of 2020. But he is a consummate professional, a hired gun with the session background and chops to jump in and play anybody.
“Dylan is a unique example. He completely reinvents his songs all the time,” Kaatz said. “But most of the groups I was in, you learn the show, you rehearse the show and you know it backwards and forwards.
“That’s when you can finally have fun and perform — when you know the music so well. So, we’ve been working on the song list and we’re excited to finally have a chance to get out and play.”
They might be shaking off a little ring rust at first, but music fans can expect them to lower the Boom on Saturday at the Cornerstone Pie.