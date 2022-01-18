Longtime music fan Joel Smith walked by with a smile on his face, glancing over at the bandstand set up in the corner of the Gard Vinters as Chuck Boom knocked out its first gig of the new year Friday night.
“Man, these guys can play anything,” he said in reference to a set list that included Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Irving Berlin, along with fan favorites by the Beatles and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Smith was a regular at the Ranch Tavern back in the day when the lineup included musical all-stars like Elvin Bishop, John Lee Hooker and J.J. Cale. He’s also a big fan of the local cover band.
The real treat of the 30-song night is one was one that came out of the Chuck Boom coffers called “Al’s Rhumba.”
Rob Fraser counted it out, Andy Clemen jumped in and the rhythm section set the pace. Kyle Bain jumped in on the rhythm guitar, but the song is a showcase of whatever comes to lead guitarist Al Kaatz’s mind. It’s different every time because he just rides the vibe of the moment.
Kaatz has toured with Bonnie Bramlett, recorded with Doug Kershaw, played a bit with Bo Diddley and others over the years. He just set back bent the strings, the notes transferred from head to heart to soul in a great way to close out the first set.
“There’s a lot of parts to it like a rumba beat, blues or whatever,” Kaatz said. “It’s different every time I play it. I have some stuff that I fall back on, different licks, standards. It just comes out, depending on whatever I’m feeling at the time.”
“Al’s Rhumba” is not just a fan favorite, but the band tends to have a bit of fun with the freefall deviations in style from the guitar.
“Al’s amazing, he’s the best guitarist I’ve ever played with,” bassist Andy Clemen said. “No exception, I think he’s one of the best in the state.”
The show was originally scheduled for Jan. 14, but 23 inches of snow in one night pushed it back to a better time, and the local music scene responded to the local classic rock band playing its first show of 2022. Bain played a New Year’s Eve show with Cobrahawk, but it’s been a while since Chuck Boom has been out.
The time spent in the practice studio was evident they’d kept up with the show and they were clearly ready to get out and serve it up to the people. There were a variety of new songs like, “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Eddy Seacrest’s “Shakin’ With Flavor,” and the Black Crows “Hard to Handle.”
They threw in one from the Otis Redding songbook with “You Don’t Miss Your Water,” “Surf Rider,” by the Lively Ones and Phil Phillips “Sea of Love.”
“Our motto is not to play the biggest hit somebody has. We like to play the other stuff on the album, stuff that’s maybe not as well known,” Clemen said.
When it comes to the Beatles, there’s not much that isn’t well known, but Chuck Boom dug deep to find “Hey Bulldog,” from the 1969 Yellow Submarine soundtrack.
Of course, they didn’t stray from their standard set list too far, giving Clemen the mike for “Who’ll Stop the Rain?” and John Fogerty’s “Old Man Down the Road.”
The Gard Vinters will feature Micha J (Heflen) on Friday and Rusty Cage on Feb. 4.