...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to
mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the
cold prone areas of these zones.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be
protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Chukar Pluckers, from left Rod O’Connor, Tom Penoyar and Stephen Robinson, will be playing Behind the Chutes at the 14th Annual Bares and Broncs at the Kittitas County Events Center May 13.
Live music makes its return to the 14th Annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs with the sounds of the Chukar Pluckers and Chuck Boom Behind the Chutes at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
The PRCA-sanctioned stop on the Xtreme Broncs Tour returned last year with restricted seating and no music. This year it returns with no limits and full-throttle on the musical talent.
The Chukar Pluckers are just now working back into a regular live schedule after the pandemic slowdown. The Bares and Broncs show is expected to springboard the bluegrass, Americana trio back into the live music scene.
“We’re excited about Bares and Broncs and we’ve been working overtime getting ready,” banjo/guitarist/vocalist Tom Penoyar said. “It’s been a while since we’ve played live, but we’ve been practicing hard to put together a good show.”
The Ellensburg trio includes Stephen Robinson on mandolin, guitar and vocals, along with Rod O’Connor on bass and Penoyar, who sings and plays.
They play traditional songs like “Shady Grove,” “Blackberry Blossom,” as well as Outlaw Classics like “Poncho and Lefty.”
“About half of our songs are bluegrass and instrumental and traditional American music,” Penoyar said. “We’re not a jam band, so we don’t do a lot of extended versions.
“We also do country covers, some blues and what I call Americana.”
The Chukar Pluckers helped usher in the Make Music Ellensburg school, where Penoyar teaches banjo. They have also played at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center, Pearl Street Bar and Grill, and done a little busking at the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market.
“We mostly play Ellensburg,” he said. “We’ve been together five years now, so we’re looking forward to the Bares and Broncs behind the chutes to get out and show what we can do.”