It seems as most churches in Kittitas County are taking similar approaches and wrestling with the same struggles to meet the needs of their communities.
Because none have them experienced this type of adversity, which has forced church services and ministries to be postponed indefinitely after Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate of gatherings of no more than 50 people statewide until at least March 31. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for eight weeks.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken effect on everyone’s day to day lives.
“I have never seen overall in society the level of fear that we’ve been experiencing over the last week,” said pastor Gary Bye at New Life Assembly in Kittitas.
Local churches are complying with Inslee’s order and CDC recommendations and are holding off all face-to-face interaction.
It’s altered their approach to how they will preach their message. Most churches are using streaming services such as YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and other platforms.
And while it’s new and challenging to some, it’s the route they’ve been compelled to take.
“Our basic plan is to try and communicate with one another via phone or internet,” said associate pastor Jeremy Johnson at Chestnut Baptist Church. “We don’t usually video record anything of our services or that kind of thing. But we’re trying to put all that together for this weekend so that a small group can come together and kind of allow people to in their homes with families or with their close friends to gather and worship together.”
While small groups at Chestnut Baptist don’t surpass more than 50 people, Johnson says those won’t continue.
“We want to help be part of the solution,” he said. “So, we’re just going to take the two weeks and kind of see where our state is at and where our county health officials what they think is best.”
Mercer Creek Church is also urging its members not to meet in small groups outside the church. But executive pastor of ministry Dan Arnold said groups are utilizing different platforms such as Google Hangouts and Zoom to connect digitally.
“In the next few days we’ll be encouraging groups not to just stop meeting all together and hunker down in their homes, but hey, let's get connected on the internet and continue to do lives together, support each other and whatnot,” he said.
This includes the ministries for students at all levels.
“We have a ton of resources for kids that are going to be up,” Arnold said. “All of our regular weekend kids programming will also now be accessible digitally with resources for parents and whatnot. And our different student ministries are doing similar things for each of their different areas and even our programs for college students.”
It’s not unprecedented for Mercer Creek to use video. But it’s an adjustment using it in a different way which will occur for the first time at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Sunday
“That's not a huge jump for us, we have all the cameras and stuff involved,” Arnold said. “Doing it in such a way that we are trying to live stream is not historically the way we’ve done it, so this will be new for us. I think it’s pretty new for Ellensburg.”
New Life Assembly hasn’t ever used a live streaming platform, but it’s the plan for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Outside of the service, Bye said groups have also shuttered, but leaders will reach out to their small groups once a week.
Bye also said their groups have adopted different families and individuals from the community to assist them. New Life Assembly set up a website for people to submit a request if they need groceries delivered or any other basic needs.
Helping others during the COVID-19 spread has become a commonality among churches in the county.
“We’re trying to figure out how we can we serve and help in this time of crisis?” he said. “What can we do for the community is really what we’re trying to look at rather than responding to this in fear.”
