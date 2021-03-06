Note to readers: In my last column, in a discussion of the film “Schindler’s List,” I referred to German concentration camps located in Poland as “Polish death camps.” A reader, Gene Sokolowski, wrote to object to that phrasing as implying that those camps were founded and run by the Poles. Mr. Sokowloski’s point is well taken. I should have written “the German death camps in Poland.” I appreciate his correction.
True crime documentaries have seen a huge rise in quality and interest in recent years. Old standbys such as “Forensic Files” and “America’s Most Wanted” have been around for decades, but over the past several years, numerous production networks have presented expanded programming focusing on crimes, both renowned and unfamiliar, both lurid and mundane. The following are exemplary manifestations of this genre.
This seven-part documentary on Netflix is powerful and haunting. It examines a series of events, beginning with the unsolved murder of a young Catholic nun teaching at Archbishop Keough High School for girls in Baltimore, Maryland in 1969.
The nun, Catherine Resnick, known as Sister Cathy to her students and beloved by them, disappeared one evening after going out shopping. Her frozen body was found in January, 1970, and the mystery of what happened to her launched an intense investigation. The documentary, directed by Ryan White, probes the aftermath of the murder, where the possible connection between that crime and a shocking series of revelations about sexual abuse allegedly being committed by the school’s Chaplain, Father Joseph Maskell.
His accusers were slow to surface, but ultimately, they were many, and their testimony is deeply disturbing. One woman, known for a long time as “Jane Doe” to protect her from reprisals, later self-identified as Jean Hargadon Wehner, delivers the primary evidence of her terrible experience as one of Maskell’s victims, and several other now adult women confirm and expand Wehner’s stories of suffering.
It was suspected that Maskell had arranged for the nun’s death because she had been close to the student victims and it was feared that she could expose the abuse. The documentary explores the complex network of cover-ups, involving the school, the Church, the Baltimore police, and even legal authorities that ensued. This series, a fine example of investigatory journalism, is troubling, and may require some patience to follow its dark complexities.
”Wild, Wild Country” (2018)
Many Northwest residents will remember the arrival of an Indian guru, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, and his group of followers, in rural Antelope, Oregon, in the 1980’s. The Bhagwan purchased a huge ranch spread outside the town, and proceeded to set up what he considered his “Utopian city in the desert.”
The influx of the group and the imperious behavior of its leader began to irritate, then infuriate the original denizens of the community. Eventually, the antagonism erupted into open conflict. This engrossing 6-part Netflix documentary chronicles the arrival of the clan, their creation of a communal settlement, and the flare-ups that followed.
The “Rajneeshees,” as they were called, were, ironically, almost entirely white Westerners who donned the representative red garments of the order and displayed obeisance to their leader. They created a fully-functioning city with its own civic infrastructure with over 7,000 inhabitants, and followed their guru’s tenets of communalism and freedom of personal expression, which at times meant ritualistic dancing in the nude and strolling in numbers through the streets of Antelope.
These elements riled the homegrown population and caused them to feel invaded. Incidents of explosive violence resulted, perpetrated by those acting for both sides. Much of the film features a long interview with the Bhagwan’s devoted assistant, a woman called Ma Anand Sheela, who provides insight into his vision and why it was so compelling to his many adherents. The viewpoint of locals who resented and came to abhor the settlement and its minions is also presented through their own testimony.
In the late 1970’s and early 80’s, a serial killer plagued female victims across a wide swath of Northern England, ultimately killing at least 13 women over several years. Initially, the killings were seen as prostitute murders since the first several murdered seemed to be street walkers or women of dubious reputations. This misperception, fueled to some degree by institutional misogyny, caused investigators to embark on misguided inquiries and blinded them to evidence available that they ignored.
Another error — the wrongful identification of the culprit’s accent — led them to incorrectly determine his homebase, and again, occluded the probe. Combining interviews with police detectives, victims’ relatives, citizens, and journalists, along with footage of the crime scenes, the communities affected by the deaths, and other trenchant information, this documentary takes viewers through the process of searching out and ultimately capturing the killer, one Peter Sutcliffe, a truck driver from West Yorkshire, in 1981.
Made in the UK, this documentary (Netflix) is an enthralling examination of not only the mystery at hand, but the culture of the day and the English mores and values that shaped the investigation. As I lived in England in 1983, I remember the enduring angst felt there over Sutcliffe’s brutality, and the fact that he had lived quietly for years engaging in his carnage, undetected. If the series has a weakness, it is that documentarians Jesse Vile and Ellena Wood did not adequately attempt to explore the killer’s motivations. Still, the four episodes of “The Ripper” make for riveting viewing.