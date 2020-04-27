The mood could best be described as collective frustration.
Citizens gathered at the steps of the Kittitas County Courthouse for the second time in a week Thursday, venting their concerns over the strain caused by the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. The event, organized via social media by the Kittitas County Business Coalition, drew approximately 100 attendees, a vast increase from the approximately 30 who showed up for Tuesday’s gathering. Signs at the event drew attention to the closure’s impact on personal freedoms, including restrictions on outdoor recreation and the ability to work.
Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright and Sheriff Clay Myers attended the event to share their feelings about the current situation and answer questions from attendees. Wright told the crowd he respected their right to peacefully assemble to voice their concerns.
“This passion is what our county was built on,” he said. “I also know that passion can have unintended consequences.”
Wright implored the crowd to be strategic about its approach. He addressed a sentiment that Kittitas County should follow in the footsteps of other counties who have voted on the local level to reopen their economies, but pointed out to attendees that Franklin County rescinded its resolution to do so in the face of legal challenges from the state’s attorney general.
“We’re a country of laws,” he said. “As an election official, I’ve sworn to uphold those laws.”
Wright also made clear that he supported the stance from the county’s public health department and was not in favor of going against their recommendations.
“Dr. (Mark) Larson is a good man,” he said. “Dr. Larson is a hard worker, and I appreciate from the bottom of my heart the efforts he’s putting forward right now as well as his entire department.”
Wright said he has been in contact with state legislators, who have informed him they are working hard to relay the frustrations at the county level to the governor’s office. He implored attendees to do the same thing.
“You need to continue to talk to the governor,” he said. “This energy right now, every single one of you needs to write an email, a letter to the governor telling him exactly what’s going on. Because ultimately, his proclamation is the law.”
SHERIFF’S PERSPECTIVE
Sheriff Myers showed clear empathy for those in the community who are currently out of work during the shutdown.
“Nearly everyone here has given a lot to this community, and I know you feel abandoned,” he said.
Myers said the position the county’s incident command team is currently in is incredibly difficult and said he has personally been put in that position more than once.
“I’ve actually had to use that authority to restrict people’s individual civil liberties,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to do, but sometimes it’s necessary to protect more people for the greater good.”
In the situations where that authority must be applied, Myers acknowledged that it always has adverse effects on individuals.
“We are seldom able to apply it fairly across the board,” he said. “This is the worst care of that scenario I’ve ever seen. I wish there were just some silver bullet, something we could say or do right now to change it, but there’s not.”
As the situation continues to unfold, Myers said he is working with various law enforcement organizations to ensure that citizens’ public safety continues to be protected, while finding ways to ensure the order is applied fairly to everyone involved. Despite all the work being done, he emphasized to the crowd that he does not have the authority nor does he condone the reopening of businesses in Kittitas County against the order, regardless of actions taken by other sheriffs across the state.
“There’s no way on this earth that I’m going to encourage someone to break the law,” he said. “I’m not worried about me enforcing this, I’m worried about what the state will do. I know what they will do, and I know what their authority is. I’m not going to put you in that situation.”