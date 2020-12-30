The coronavirus pandemic derailed plans for the city of Ellensburg’s affordable housing project to move forward building 18 three- and four-bedroom homes on the city-owned property at Water and Bender streets last summer.
But the city council rallied to bring the project back online during its final session of 2020, approving the Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County’s application for up to $765,000 from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund to develop the city-owned property located at 113 W. Bender Road.
According to Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County Director of Development Patrick Sullivan, the project of 18 homes would serve a range of household sizes ranging from one-to-six. All homes will be sold to those making less than 80% of the average median income (AMI), with three of the homes reserved for those making 60% AMI or less.
“The amount of our request is 16% of our total development budget, therefore we are reserving 16% of the units (3 units) for those 60% AMI or less,” Sullivan said. “HFHSKC will use the Habitat land trust to ensure permanent affordability through its 99-year renewable, inheritable lease that includes resale restrictions and a resale formula that allows for equity creation that provides the owner an average of $48,300 in equity creation, based on past land trust resale properties.”
Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity’s merger with King County made the deal possible.
“Fundamentally, the expertise King County brings to the table made not just this project, but any project Habitat is engaged in more feasible,” Tabb said. “Habitat will retain title to the property, but not to the homes or housing.
“Individuals will buy the house, which will lower the cost of the house. We still have to go through the application, permitting and stuff. Habitat is talking about phasing in the houses of six, six and six (units). We still have to go through the application, permitting and stuff, but they are looking to break ground by fall of 2021 and complete the project by the end of 2022.”
The original plan at the Bender and Water never got off the ground after extensive work by the Affordable Housing Commission selected Crytyl Enterprises Inc. to build 18 three- and four-bedroom homes on the city-owned property. The city contract with Crytyl Enterprises Inc. was never reached and owner Tyler Glahn eventually withdrew his bid.
The Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County proposed development will offer 18 units each with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, which allows for a simple and efficient unit which can be replicated to keep design and building cost low. It also allows for flexibility in buyer needs by offering a design that can be flexible for multi-generational families, couples, as well as accommodating small and large families.
According to Sullivan, the model provides a clear and permanent pathway to equity creation and intergenerational wealth building for the owners. Moreover, through utilizing the HFHSKC land trust the entire development will be permanently affordable through resale restrictions and a resale formula where HFHSKC administers the subsequent sale of homes.
“We’ve got to get a contract in place,” Tabb said. “The goal is to have them going as quickly as we possibly can once the contract is worked out. With this project is not unique to other projects Habitat does. King County brings a great deal of knowledge and expertise to the process.
“I’m not sure when the contract will be in place, but the reality of it is they have the council’s blessing and the go-ahead for the city attorney to start working with Habitat to get the contract pulled together.”
The city of Ellensburg will initiate contract negotiations after receipt of the signed Acknowledgement of Funding Conditions.
• All funds will be paid through reimbursements documented through invoices.
• Reimbursements for development fees will be linked to project milestones (permits issued, certification of occupancy, or other negotiated milestones).
• The contract term will be consistent with the development timeline.
• The budget and scope of work will be based on the applications submitted.
• The proposal and contract must meet the requirements of the City of Ellensburg Affordable Housing Fund and RCW 82.14.530.
• Applicant shall submit a written status report when changes to the project cause the proposal to differ from the RFP application or previous status reports. Reports must explain any problems, or needed modifications, and propose a plan for addressing them. In addition, the City requires that the contract include agreement on the following items:
• Inclusion of landscaping
• Establishment of Homeowner Association
• Design of houses to accommodate future additions
• Process for qualifying residents based on RCW 82.14.530 requirements