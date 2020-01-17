With the significant snowfall experienced throughout Kittitas County over the last week, city and county crews are working alongside those from the state to ensure roads remain safe for motorists.
City of Ellensburg Communications and Government Relations Officer Margaret Reich said city crews did an exceptional job at keeping up with the storm activity. She said the city’s policy is to begin snow removal when three to four inches accumulates. As it continues to snow, she said the city will mobilize their fleet of graders to clear roads.
“As the temperatures dip and weather conditions change, we have other treatments we put on the road,” she said. “There’s gravel and other things that help to make it so that vehicles can drive safely, and people can walk safely across the street.”
Reich said city crews also work closely with the Ellensburg Police Department to keep tabs on problematic areas. She said this is incredibly helpful, as police officers are on 24-hour patrol.
“They will let the street crews know if there’s an area that has any sort of road conditions that need attention,” she said. “It’s really a nice collaborative effort here at the city when it comes to winter weather and caring for roads.”
If conditions get to the point where the city feels they need extra equipment, Reich said they work with other entities within the region to secure what they need.
“Because of our relationships, we’ve not found ourselves with a shortage of equipment when we need to take care of either snow removal or the roads,” she said.
Reich said city crews were mobilized to residential areas during the early hours of the morning during the last snow event, with additional treatment of the roads and snow removal throughout the day. Around midnight, she said crews worked to clear the downtown area and school zones.
“We were working around the clock,” she said.
Now that conditions have improved within the city, Reich said it is important for residents to keep an eye out for spots that have remained shaded by trees and remain icy.
“We ask people to just be aware of the road conditions and drive at an appropriate and legal pace,” she said. “There are still some areas of town that have compact snow and ice on the road.”
COUNTY CREW MOBILIZATION
Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said the storm that affected the county this week mainly placed pressure on crews in Upper County.
“Where we’re seeing lots of significant snow accumulation is in Upper County,” he said. “Right now, we’re running three graders, and we have both blowers going. We have four snowplows and we start at 3 in the morning, and we’ve been staggering our shifts.”
With the heavy snowfall that accumulated at Snoqualmie Pass through the middle of the week, Cook said areas like Hyak are demanding a high amount of crew attention to keep the roads clear.
“We’re just running around the clock as best as we can,” he said. “That’s pretty significant snow accumulation for us.”
Up until late last week, Cook said the Lower County had minimal impacts from snow and ice. He said crews in that part of the county focused on deicing road surfaces up to that point.
“This last snowfall, however, has caused a little more of a mobilization for county crews working additional shifts,” he said. “Not so much on the lower portion of the county. Down here, we’ve been focusing more on deploying sand in some of the notorious areas like Manastash and out in Badger Pocket.”
Cook said his department works closely with law enforcement to hear from them where they’re having difficulties in their regular patrol routes.
“That’s been the bulk of what we’ve been doing in the last couple of days,” he said. “We didn’t get much snow over the weekend, and we haven’t gotten much snow in the last couple of days, so the Lower County has been fairly steady and not drawing lots of overtime.”
GETTING WORK DONE
Cook said the county’s fleet of equipment includes seven pickup trucks and 14 dump trucks equipped with plows, three graders, two loaders and two blowers. He said the graders and blowers comprise the bulk of their heavy snow-fighting fleet.
“Those are the big units that are capable of moving a lot of snow in a short period of time,” he said. “Responding to the way the snow’s distributed, we move our equipment around. The fact that we have all of our graders and all of our blowers in Upper County is a testament to the kind of snow load we’re seeing up there right now.”
If conditions change and Lower County experiences extreme snowfall conditions, Cook said the county is able to redistribute any equipment to the areas that need it. When storms arrive, he said the county goes into their snow removal protocol when there’s approximately two to three inches of snow on the ground and the snow continues to fall.
“That’s when we recognize that it’s time to get out and start doing the snow (removal),” he said. “If we get an inch overnight, we generally don’t go full-scale mobile, but we’re constantly moving snow throughout business hours. When I say we do a full snow removal protocol, that’s when we start splitting shifts and bringing in people early and going into the huge snow (removal) operations that are going on in Upper County right now.”
During the week, Cook said county crews prioritize school routes for snow removal, working with school districts within the county to ensure that crews are in front of school busses, ensuring that students have the maximum opportunity to get to school.
“Then we focus on our commercial areas, to make certain that markets can get to the main interchanges to service Interstate 90 and 82 and those areas,” he said. “Then we work down our list on heavily used roads, then lesser roadways. The last priority on our list are the local access streets that don’t see lots of traffic.”
As crews spread out through the county, Cook said they will run on a cycle of plowing roads to ensure that residents have a maximum opportunity to get out from their local access points to major thoroughfares.
“Then we just start that cycle all over again,” he said. “The change will come if we see an area of the county getting hit harder than another. We’ll shift resources away if we think we can hit one area and leave it longer than another. It’s always kind of a bit of a running gun battle with us. We’re reasonably adaptive to the environment, and we rely on our drivers and their expertise to advise management on what they’re seeing out there when they engage in actual snow removal operations.”
As snow accumulates, drivers in rural parts of the county will see that intersections between major roads receive considerable plowing and sanding. Cook said the county prioritizes these intersections out of regard for the safety of motorists.
“Wherever we have vehicles that are applying braking actions on slick conditions, we know the opportunity for significant increase of injury or property damage,” he said. “We try and hit those, routinely knowing that’s our issue. We’re going to try and minimize damage to property and we certainly want to avoid personal injury.”
Cook said the county constantly has mutual aid agreements in place with local municipalities and is also well-coordinated with the Washington Department of Transportation, especially in Upper County.
“We plow their routes, they plow our routes,” he said. “It’s just a matter of where we are and who’s got what going on. If we’re running out to plow Salmon La Sac, we drop our blades and push it to Roslyn and Ronald. That’s the highway network. Those are all courtesy actions that we do for each other.”
In extreme weather examples such as the late season snowfall that Ellensburg experienced last year, Cook said it is common to see county equipment mobilizing to help city crews clear the roads.
“In previous years, we’ve made our county fairgrounds and our airport available for crews to dump and store snow,” he said. “Quite rapidly, they run out of areas to store snow, and they start trucking it. All of those activities are what we do for one another in serious snow conditions.”
When drivers encounter crews out on the roads performing snow removal operations, Cook said his best advice is for them to slow down and be considerate.
“Every year, we have folks that get agitated and think they can pass one our rigs and sanding operations,” he said. “That’s just a real good way not only to damage your vehicle, but also to put everybody at risk when you do that. Our drivers are trained to watch traffic behind them, and we’re pretty good. When we can, we get over. I would just ask for people to be patient.”