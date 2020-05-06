The city of Ellensburg passed a resolution Monday night to commit $149,700 in financial resources as part of the city’s commitment to the Phased Approach to Reopening Washington Plan.
“There was money that came down through the CARES Act from the feds to the state and each of the cities (in Kittitas County) are being asked to contribute 25 percent to support the official costs for the health department,” Ellensburg mayor Bruce Tabb said.
Kittitas County is addressing issues that would allow the county to move from Phase 1 of the Phased Approach to Reopening Washington Plan to Phase 2 before other, more impacted counties. The variance application could allow Kittitas County to reopen at a faster rate.
Kittitas County is currently one of a small number of counties eligible to apply due to meeting certain checkmarks. These checkmarks include population size and having no new COVID-19 cases in 21 days. The Kittitas County Public Health Department must prove to the state that we can move safely forward.
“If you look at the governor’s Phase 1 to Phase 2, it’s about counties that are holding down controlled cases. It’s because people have respected followed the health officials recommendations,” Tabb said. “We haven’t had any confirmed cases for three weeks and it’s put us in a position to have a number of small businesses to reopen.”
The remaining counties in the state who are not eligible to apply for the variance will start in Phase 1. They will be able to move into Phase 2 once they have met required checkpoints.
Yakima County has the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast. Health experts point to a large number of essential workers, a large number of cases in long-term care facilities and a large agricultural workforce living and working in close quarters as the causes in the county with 250,000 residents.
“In Kittitas County, I think people are responding responsibly to assure we continue to move forward,” Tabb said. “The other underlining concern is that counties surrounding us clearly have not controlled the coronavirus yet. In Yakima the number of confirmed continues to go up. I’m not sure what’s going on in Grant. Over in King, I think the numbers are going down, but the numbers are still a cause for concern.
“That’s why having the safety plan is so critical. We’re going to have people from other counties coming into the county.”