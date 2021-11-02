City arborist Gordon Crane

City arborist Gordon Crane, yellow vest, is set to retire at the end of November.

What started as a summer hire for $4-an-hour turned into a 42-year career with the city of Ellensburg.

City arborist Gordon Crane says it’s time to pursue other interests. He’ll wrap things up by the end of November and probably do a bit of consulting until the city makes fills the position.

It’s time, said Crane, who joined the staff in June of 1979 as a temporary draftsman and later hired into a regular full-time position as an engineering aide in 1980.

He has been a stormwater tech/urban horticulturist since 2014 and is currently the longest tenured employee.

“I’ve always had an interest in birds and plants, which fits nicely with being the arborist. So, I would like to do more with the Audubon Society. I have some personal interest things that I’ve not had as much time to do,” said Crane.

“My wife Joan (Cawley-Crane) retired as a professor in the Art History department at Central Washington University last year, so I’ll be joining her in her interests as well.”

He has earned excellent grades on his performance reviews over the past seven years, Stormwater Manager Jon Morrow said. He more that likely would have earned the same grade for an eighth, but Morrow said he understands the need for a change.

“He did a great job with everything I’d throw at him,” Morrow said. “There’s a camaraderie there that I’ve been able to utilize.

“Every assignment I ever gave him, he never complained and did an excellent job. He’s just a great person. I’m going to miss him a ton.”

Except for a two-year period working as an account clerk in the Finance Department, Crane worked his way through the Engineering Tech series (I, II, and III). In 1997, he became a certified arborist and has subsequently served as the city’s arborist.

“A lot of what I did was hazard prevention like a stop sign that’s being blocked by a tree branch or a down branch in a windstorm,” Crane said. “Every now and then we will have to take a tree down because it splits to prevent any immediate problems.”

Some of the trees in Ellensburg might be as old as 70-80-years-old, he said. As time goes by, they need to be maintained to keep some of the downtown and university neighborhoods safe as well as improve the natural order of nature.

“By in large, we provided safety improvements. The parks guys do all the maintenance of trees in the parks and my department does the maintenance of trees in the downtown,” he said. “Much of my position as the city arborist over the years was as a technical adviser and doing the paperwork.”

There will be a reception from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the city council chambers to help recognize 42 years on the job and give credit where credit is due. The public is welcome to attend the send-off though Crane’s official final day is not until the end of the month.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

