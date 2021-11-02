City arborist Gordon Crane set to retire at the end of November By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 2, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City arborist Gordon Crane, yellow vest, is set to retire at the end of November. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What started as a summer hire for $4-an-hour turned into a 42-year career with the city of Ellensburg.City arborist Gordon Crane says it’s time to pursue other interests. He’ll wrap things up by the end of November and probably do a bit of consulting until the city makes fills the position.It’s time, said Crane, who joined the staff in June of 1979 as a temporary draftsman and later hired into a regular full-time position as an engineering aide in 1980. He has been a stormwater tech/urban horticulturist since 2014 and is currently the longest tenured employee.“I’ve always had an interest in birds and plants, which fits nicely with being the arborist. So, I would like to do more with the Audubon Society. I have some personal interest things that I’ve not had as much time to do,” said Crane.“My wife Joan (Cawley-Crane) retired as a professor in the Art History department at Central Washington University last year, so I’ll be joining her in her interests as well.”He has earned excellent grades on his performance reviews over the past seven years, Stormwater Manager Jon Morrow said. He more that likely would have earned the same grade for an eighth, but Morrow said he understands the need for a change. “He did a great job with everything I’d throw at him,” Morrow said. “There’s a camaraderie there that I’ve been able to utilize.“Every assignment I ever gave him, he never complained and did an excellent job. He’s just a great person. I’m going to miss him a ton.”Except for a two-year period working as an account clerk in the Finance Department, Crane worked his way through the Engineering Tech series (I, II, and III). In 1997, he became a certified arborist and has subsequently served as the city’s arborist.“A lot of what I did was hazard prevention like a stop sign that’s being blocked by a tree branch or a down branch in a windstorm,” Crane said. “Every now and then we will have to take a tree down because it splits to prevent any immediate problems.”Some of the trees in Ellensburg might be as old as 70-80-years-old, he said. As time goes by, they need to be maintained to keep some of the downtown and university neighborhoods safe as well as improve the natural order of nature.“By in large, we provided safety improvements. The parks guys do all the maintenance of trees in the parks and my department does the maintenance of trees in the downtown,” he said. “Much of my position as the city arborist over the years was as a technical adviser and doing the paperwork.”There will be a reception from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the city council chambers to help recognize 42 years on the job and give credit where credit is due. The public is welcome to attend the send-off though Crane’s official final day is not until the end of the month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter