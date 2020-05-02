The numbers are purely speculative at this point, but it is obvious the city of Ellensburg, along with the rest of the world, will take a hit on its budget because of the variety of tax losses tied to COVID-19.
“There is not a clear picture right now because the numbers are changing by the day,” City Finance Director Jerica Pascoe said. “We’re trying to compare to what happened in 2009 when we saw right away a 10 percent decrease.
“This is obviously a lot sharper than what we saw then. But it could have a quicker turnaround in some areas. We are working on what we saw in retail trade, construction and food services, and we are saying a 30 percent decrease to start with. Construction starting back up could help, but there’s no way of telling right now.”
SALES TAX
The three big pieces to the sales tax puzzle are retail commerce, construction and food services. Even though construction is gearing up again, there are so many moving parts with completion dates and other factors. But it is a start.
“We’re thinking about a 30 percent (loss) right now, but our lodging tax is going to be off even worse than that,” city manager John Akers said. “We should get March numbers soon and that should give us a better feel of what to expect for April and May.
“Right now, based on the crystal ball that we’re looking at, I think that 30 percent is as good a number as we can come up with at. That it will all be clarified once the real numbers come in.”
UNCERTAINTY
Akers said as long as the stay at home order is in place there continues to be a fair degree of uncertainty.
“I’m not feeling real good right now about the prospects of folks being able to go back to work quickly,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a fairly slow transition, and as a result it’s going to be a fairly slow recovery.”
Mayor Bruce Tabb said with construction back in action, the city is cautiously hopeful.
“As construction activity and construction sales tax increases, we’ll be able to see the impact of all sales tax,” Tabb said. “Our plan over time has always been to manage the resources to the funds that we do have conservatively.
“What that means is that there are reserves that we use to try and mitigate the impact. At this point, that’s the strategy that’s been taken. I think it’s a good direction for us.”
BUSINESS STRUCTURE
Pascoe said sales tax in the major portion to the business structure. In focusing on the sales tax, the city can manage.
“There’s going to be other taxes and areas of funding where we’re going to take a huge hit, but we’ve been focusing on sales tax. There’s three largest pieces of sales tax,” she said. “Retail trade is our biggest. Construction goes up and down every month that one’s going to be volatile, then food services.
“We’re trying to take a peek at what they’re going to do to see what’s to come. Construction will be helpful, but it just depends on how much and how long. Construction is all about the timing about when the projects are done and paid.”