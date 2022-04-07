The city added another layer of creativity to its thriving art and music community, appointing Marie Marchand as the first Poet Laureate of Ellensburg.
The award-winning, published poet with a professional background in writing, education, and communications is expected to enhance the presence and appreciation of poetry and the literary arts in Ellensburg.
The Poet Laureate plays a crucial role in keeping the arts accessible and vital to all age groups and acts as a citywide emissary for poetry and creativity.
“The unique part of my role, I plan to do small-group workshops focused on the healing power of poetry,” said Marchand, who has been published in magazines like Catamaran Literary Reader, California Quarterly, Paterson Literary Review, Tiny Seed Journal, and High Plains Register.
“We’re going to be reading poetry, writing poetry together, as a way of healing through grief caused by the pandemic. Poetry is really about belonging, and we’ll be able to create these small-group workshops where people have a strong sense of being accepted.”
The Poet Laureate will work with the Ellensburg Arts Commission and other community organizations, Arts Commission member Cassandra Town said.
“Marie will raise awareness and appreciation of not only poetry, but the literary arts in general,” Town said. “The Ellensburg Arts Commission is thrilled about the goals Marie has in store for our city over the next three years.”
Marchand is in the editing process of a new full-length poetry collection entitled “Gifts to the Attentive,” which will be published in 2022 by Winter Goose Publishing. Her first book “Pink Sunset Luminaries” was published in 2018.
Her poetry has been recognized in several contests earning her the Allen Ginsberg Award, Sue C. Boynton Award, and Wyoming Writers Prize. She is currently the Interim Director of TRIO Student Support Services at Central Washington University.
“This gives me an opportunity to focus on the poetry part of my life. But as an educator, it allows me to share my love of poetry with others,” Marchand said.
Sharing that love of poetry with others will be taken to a new level when her poem entitled “Bathed in Space” will be launched into space on a Falcon 9 rocket this summer as part of a research project studying the degradation of consumer-grade electronics.
“My new book will be launched around the same time,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”
Some ideas Marchand presented include:
• Poetry Workshops in K-12 Schools
• Poetry at Community Events
• Creation of a City Poem
• A Monthly Poetry Salon
• Workshops on the Healing Power of Poetry
• Chapbook Contest Celebrating Ellensburg I am a highly collaborative person who enjoys being in the community.
“I’m ready to share my love of poetry, especially young people. I plan to do a lot of work in the schools,” said Marchand, whose one-year term begins on June 1. “We’ll be doing poetry workshops, teaching people the different forms of poetry, short form, long form, which is exciting.
“As Ellensburg’s ambassador of poetry and the literary arts, I will partner with the arts commission and use my professional marketing skills to cultivate a lively community network that will serve as a strong foundation for the Poet Laureate Program.”