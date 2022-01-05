City council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayor By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg City Council selected Nancy Lillquist as mayor for the new year moving forward. Councilwoman Nancy Goodloe will serve as the mayor pro-tem.Lillquist defeated Kip Storey in the Council 1 race, winning her fifth election for the city council. Now, she has been appointed mayor, leading a city council that has two new members and is in the process of filling the Council 7 position vacated by Tristen Lamb.“I am honored to have the trust of my fellow council members to lead the city forward,” Lilliquist said. “We have a great team in place, not just the city manager, but the all of the department directors. They are very qualified at what they do, but are also very interested in serving the citizens of Ellensburg.” The city council also swore in Adam Winn, who won the Council 3 race, along with Lilliquist and Goodloe, who defeated Joshua Thompson by just 26 votes in the closest race of the election. It expects to fill the Council 7 position at the Jan. 17 meeting.“I thought Bruce Tabb did a great job as mayor, not just running the meetings, but also getting us in a position to develop collations with other entities and carry the city’s message forward with the governor’s office during COVID, building a community team with the county and chamber,” Lilliquist said.“He also did a good job lobbying on the city’s behalf with our state legislators. He really increased our presence in terms if visibility and intellect of Ellensburg.” By the end of the month, the city council will have a fresh base of strengths and experience in place. Richard Elliott was selected to serve out the Council 6 position vacated when Stacey Engel moved away. Elliott is the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief, a former mayor and longtime council member, who brings a great deal of experience to the table.Winn brings another base of experience, as will the new council member with the Council 7 position is filled.“There will be some new, fresh ideas,” said Lillquist, who was first elected in 2001. “The council came up with a five-part strategy at a retreat in September and we want to make sure the new members agree with that direction.“Working with people’s strengths is always the case. Each council person will gravitate toward their interests. So, when we do the committee assignments (once the final member is selected), that’s where that sorts out. There is so much for just one council member to digest and we rely on each other.”Lilliquist said on election night, “I really enjoy working with our new city manager (Heidi Behrends Cerniwey). We have a good team and I'm glad to be able to be a part of it," she said. "As chair of the Utility Advisory Committee, I am particularly interested in the energy sector."The Clean Energy Transformation Act and the newer Climate Commitment Act will have a profound impact on the way Ellensburg's utilities operate. We need to meet the challenges of those laws and address climate threats, while maintaining the safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sensitive energy delivery services goals included in Ellensburg's Comprehensive Plan." 