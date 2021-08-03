The Ellensburg City Council opted to bring back a familiar face Monday night, voting unanimously to appoint former council member Richard Elliott to the Council 6 position that came available when Stacey Engel resigned.
Elliott served on the city council six years from 2010 to 2017. He was a finalist in the national city manager search and said he decided it was time to get back into public service.
“I have worked for the city of Ellensburg, both directly and indirectly for the last 25 years,” he said. “I understand the revenue stream and have worked directly with CWU on projects as both an elected official and as local government. I have served on numerous boards and commissions.”
Elliott was selected from a list of six applicants, which included Matthew Anderson, Kristin Ashley, Jason Dennis, Joshua Hackney, Kasey Ross and Jeffrey St. John.
“I think it’s a really, really good decision. He brings a good perspective. He’s a long-time resident. He’s an engaged resident and we’re happy to have him,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
Elliott will serve out the remainder of the Council 6 term (two years) and will then face reelection at that time if he decides to run.
“Since leaving council, I have maintained communication with staff and council members. In retrospect, I would have not left council if I knew we would end up where we are, with a very positive leadership outlook,” Elliott said in his application.
“I look to continue listening to the community, staff, and council members before making up my mind with the caveat that long-term success is my goal. I believe that when people refer to the city, they most often mean staff and I want to continue to support our excellent staff in a way that continues our community’s success.”
Elliott has been in public service for 34 years in fire or EMS or emergency management. He is currently the Deputy Fire Chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, beginning his career in fire service as a fire fighter at the city of SeaTac Fire Department and worked there for 10 years before joining the city of Ellensburg Fire Department as a Captain.
In 2006, when the city of Ellensburg Fire Department merged with Kittitas County Fire District No. 2, and he held the position of Fire Chief with the City of Ellensburg.
Elliott has an Associate Degree in Fire Command Administration from Bellevue Community College, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Washington and a Master of Science in Organizational Development from Central Washington University.
He currently sits on the CASA Board, Behavioral Health Advisory Board, Kittitas County EMS Trauma Council, HopeSource Board, and is the Kittitas County Health Network chair.