Homelessness in America has reached epic proportions with recent studies indicating over half a million people in the United States are homeless.
Causes vary, and situations differ, but it is clear there are no easy answers.
The city of Ellensburg is attempting to be a part of the solution while protecting the rights, property, and lifestyle in the community, yet hopefully providing viable options, Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.
The city council approved on first reading proposed Ordinance 4895, which would prohibit camping and storage of personal property on all city-owned property.
The removal of unauthorized encampments and personal property would require a posted notice before removal, and storage of personal property for at least 60 days, according to the proposed ordinance.
“What we did last night was to be part of the solution, but it has to be tied into the other programs. At the end of the day, the city can’t fix all of the problems,” councilman Rich Elliott said. “But what we’re going to try to be a good partner and where there are opportunities to make it better, we’re going to participate.
“This is the first attempt we have to eliminate some of the more problematic situations, and at the same time look at options in giving people more long-term stability. This is a step in the process. I think it’s balanced.”
According to the staff report, homeless people have been seen camping or squatting on park property, including Unity Park, Kiwanis Park, Memorial Park and Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park, and other city-owned properties.
“It’s something, I think, we have to do is protect the community, people that might or might not live in houses and the business community,” Elliott said. “We have to balance all things.”
At least one individual has been using park restrooms as temporary housing. In another case, individuals camped on the property used for the Community Garden.
City attorney Terry Weiner outlined in his report that although overnight camping in city parks is prohibited by ECC 2.34.160(J), there is no other camping prohibition on other city property.
The recent case of Martin vs. Boise (Idaho) limits the city’s ability to criminally cite individuals for camping on public property if there is not a sufficient homeless shelter bed space available at the time enforcement is sought, he said.
City staff and the Ellensburg Police Department will engage with HopeSource, Merit Resource Services, Comprehensive Health and other local agencies to connect those people with appropriate services.
“Kittitas County has been a significant partner in the discussions. There are also several agencies involved. The people that are working on these issues want a good outcome,” Elliott said. “A good outcome means you help people that don’t want to be there find more stability in their lives.
“I think we’re heading toward a shelter option that exists year-round and not just when it’s cold out. It feels like we’re trying to give people additional options.”
The proposal to support a year-round overnight sleep center has been proposed to Kittitas County commissioners. The county’s Homelessness and Affordable Housing Committee voted to support the proposal at its July 29 meeting.
The proposal is expected to be on the Board of County Commissioners’ agenda in September. If the proposal moves forward with funding and construction, the city would be able to fully enforce the camping regulations for all city-owned property.
The Kittitas County Ministerial Association has been operating a Cold Weather Overnight Shelter since 2014. HopeSource took over administering the shelter, which operates from mid-November to mid-March.
HopeSource also has some shelter beds for qualifying individuals, but there currently is no other emergency overnight shelter.
“The county and city are working together. The realization is that homelessness affects all residents of the county. So to work together only makes sense,” Elliott said. “The county is very much offering support and will be a part of the solution.
“The agreement to purchase the Nights Inn and convert it into some sort of transitional housing or lower income housing is a pretty big step for a building that’s sat vacant for three to four years. I believe it’s part of the solution. Nights Inn will be a big piece of that.”
Until a permanent shelter is established, the city can not enforce camping and storage of personal property on all city-owned property.