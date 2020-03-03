Where Ordinance No. 4847 to annex 260 parcels of land in northwest Ellensburg referred to as the Currier Creek Area Annexation has been met with dozens of citizen’s voicing objection every step of the way, Monday’s Ellensburg City Council approval of the legislative public hearing on second reading went through without question.
Paul McBride, 1407 Dry Creek Road, and Gabrielle Stryker sat quietly in the audience. It was just the two of them. The score of friends and neighbors on Dry Creek Road were not there.
McBride, who has a five-acre parcel with a house, barn, accessory dwelling and three out-buildings with four acres designated to horse pasture had previously said adhering to city ordinances and regulations would destroy the quality of life he and his neighbors have come to know living in the country.
Ordinance 4847 passed unanimously by 6-0 vote with councilman David Miller absent, and McBride and Stryker got up and left, bowing to the inevitable.
According to Community Development director Kristen Sackett’s report, the purposed boundaries of the Currier Creek Annexation Area would remove several irregular city limit boundaries, including the creation of a contiguous city limits for the entirety of University Way. University Way has a section under Kittitas County jurisdiction that is bordered on both sides by city jurisdiction.
The report also states, city utilities are in close proximity to the annexation area and would be available to service the parcels. Anybody not served by the city will be required to connect to city utilities.
The final zoning designations recommended by the council are as follows:
Residential-Suburban: Currier Creek subdivision west side of Reecer Creek Road, and the entire extent of Dry Creek Road.
Residential-Medium: Two parcels south of University Way with access from Pott Road.
Commercial-Highway: Either side of University Way, and parcels between Highway 10 and Reecer Creek Road.
Light-industrial: One parcel directly north of the University Way bridge, adjacent to the intersection of University Way and Reecer Creek Road.