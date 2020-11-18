The sense of urgency has slowed considerably since August, but the Ellensburg City Council is finally ready to set in motion its decorative effort of Equity, Diversity and Arts project in hopes of making Ellensburg a more inclusive community.
On Monday, the council approved the Ellensburg Arts Commission’s call for art for temporary artwork installation in the Rotary Pavilion area. The original idea was to paint the Visitors Center, but the Art Commission asked that it be expanded to include what will eventually be the downtown park.
“The Arts Commission suggested to involve the whole park, including the visitors center. It could be a sidewalk. We wanted a creative contribution and not limit it to the visitors center,” Arts Commission vice-chair Monica Miller said. “The Arts Commission really wanted to open up to the artists to be creative in their ideas to that downtown space.
“Artists are very creative and they do good public work as we’ve seen all around town.”
The city council rescinded its motion to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural on a city street back in August. The Ellensburg City Council Equity, Diversity and Arts subcommittee, Stacey Engel, Tristen Lamb, David Miller came up with an alternative form of support with the theme-decorated Visitor’s Center/Rotary Pavilion area is a beginning.
At that time, mayor Bruce Tabb said, “I think we as a community can do better. We need to do better to be more inclusive with all factions of the community.”
The temporary artwork installation for Rotary Pavilion area in coordination with Ellensburg City Council Equity, Diversity and Arts subcommittee and Ellensburg Arts Commission is just a BAND-AID until a stronger message can be presented, Tabb said.
“The reality is, it’s a process and it’s better to get the process correct,” Tabb said. “We’re just going to through the process to get the project done some time after the first of the year. There is no exact timeline.”
The call for art went out on Tuesday. The deadline for response is Jan. 4, 2021. The commission will narrow the field to three finalists by Jan. 11 and the finalist will be presented to the city council at the second council meeting in February.
“The criteria for the project is defined in the public works policy,” Miller said. “Selected projects must be centered around the theme of racial equity. Submittals will be required to adhere to the theme and convey the city’s message of commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity in our community through this artwork.”
The Ellensburg Arts Commission includes: Alex Eyre (chair), Monica Miller (vice chair), Laura Bobovski, Cassandra Town, Jerry Dougherty and Brian Kooser.
“What we’re really doing is inviting people to take a look at what we’re doing and say, ‘I have an idea,’ ” said commissioner Dougherty, who made the presentation to the city council. “It’s hard to say how many people are going to be interested in this. I think it could generate a lot of interest, but we won’t know until we put it out there. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Dougherty said the project comes at an important when the city needs to come together under the guidelines of equal rights for everyone in a society that is inclusive of the entire community.
The proposed project budget is $2,500, which will be paid by the Arts Commission through city budgeted funds. All three finalists will earn $100 to further develop their proposals.
Call to Artists criteria:
• Submittals will convey the city’s message of commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity in our community through this artwork.
• Designs should not include advertising, copyright protected symbols or icons, or be interpreted as inflammatory, discriminatory or stigmatizing. Artists/artist teams/organizations are invited to submit up to 10 examples of artwork/ projects/events.
• Projects do not need to withstand the pressure of long term permanency. Any medium will be considered so long as it can be secured/applied to an existing structure or does not need to be weather dependent.