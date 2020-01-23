The Ellensburg City Council approved the annexation of the Currier Creek Area on Tuesday’s meeting over the objections of more than two dozen people who spoke at the meeting.
“I felt like it was a foregone decision, and they had made up their mind before they came into the room,” said Dry Creek Road resident Gabrielle Stryker, who was one of 16 people that spoke in opposition to the annexation of Currier Creek and the surrounding area, including Reecer Creek Road and Dry Creek Road.
“Obviously we were heard, but they had already planned out what they were going to do.”
The council voted to approve a proposed ordinance for the annexation of 260 parcels, refereed to as the Currier Creek Area. The public hearing attracted an estimated 35 people, 16 of which addressed the council with only one was in favor of annexation.
In 2017, the city of Ellensburg and Kittitas County reached an agreement where the county agreed to help fund the Washington State Department of Transportation Highway 97 and University Way intersection project. In return, the city committed to facilitate annexation of the properties in the Currier Creek annexation area.
The city informed residents in the area last February. The petition method of annexation requires signatures of at least 10 percent of the total assessed property value. The city received 22.8 percent of the total assessed property value, $17,063,080 of the $74,846,080.
In June, the council established its boundaries for annexation that turned out a bit of a reduction from what staff had provided. The proposed Currier Creek annexation area west of the city mostly is zoned low density, agriculture and rural in nature and many in attendance were concerned with a lifestyle change with the coming zoning changes to an area with approximately 39 houses.
“We understand that it is an island of county land in city limits, but we’re also large properties with family homes,” Stryker said. “The smallest is at least two acres and some are as large as 25 acres. Many have livestock, so they’re active farmlands.”
According to Gordon Prosser, the land dates back to the original homesteads in the Kittitas Valley. The move changes farm land into home development without regard to the people who live there goes against the rural character and the reason many people move to Ellensburg.
“The history of the land, the first five homesteads were on that road. Reecer Creek, Whiskey Creek the great Wilson Creek all come through that area,” he said. “There’s an active cattle operation out there. Have you ever heard of an active cattle operation in city limits before?”
Paul McBride, 1407 Dry Creek Road, spoke on behalf of eight property owners on Dry Creek Road, stating he has a five-acre parcel with a house, barn, accessory dwelling and three out-buildings. Four acres are designated to horse pasture. His concerns, he said, was that adhering to city ordinances and regulations would destroy the quality of life he’s come to know living in the country.
“I think the reality is, the undeveloped land is going to be developed by either the county or the city. It’s going be high density and that’s going to destroy the quality of life on our road,” McBride said. “It has nothing to do with whether we’re annexed or not, that’s just the reality.
“We were trying to preserve the rural character of our neighborhood for a long as we possibly can. We have worked so hard on that property. We’ve put so much money into it improving it with so much of our own labor. If we’re going to lose that, then we’ll just move.”
Mark McLean, a Clearview Drive resident, is one in favor of the annexation, saying he’d rather take his chances with the city government than land developers and his current home owner’s association.