The HopeSource mission statement reads: Everyone deserves a safe place to call home.
“Too many people in our community are experiencing homelessness simply because they can’t afford a place to live,” the statement says. “Housing is a basic need for every person. With an affordable, safe place to live, families get the solid footing they need to keep jobs, go to school and become active members of our vibrant community.”
The Ellensburg City Council took another step to assure affordable housing in the city by authorizing the mayor’s signature on the award letter to HopeSource to approve the necessary budget amendment and provide staff direction to initiate contract negotiations with HopeSource.
HopeSource was requesting $750,000 in affordable housing sales tax funds to acquire 4.8 acres at 1200 South Ruby Street, which also includes a vacant hotel — Nites Inn.
The proposal for the property is to rehabilitate 16 units in an existing building with future plans to develop up to 40 dwelling units on the vacant property, providing affordable housing opportunities.
“I want to applaud HopeSource for entering into the competition and be willing to understand where the community needs are in relative to where the money might be,” said Councilman Bruce Tabb, who chairs the Affordable Housing Commission.
“It’s important for us as council to recognize what the county needs.”
The HopeSource application indicated the ability to rehabilitate 16 dwelling units in an existing building providing rental units to families who make less than 60% Area Median Income, and future development up to 40 housing units to families that make less than 60% AMI on the vacant 4 acres.
“I think this is a potentially excellent project,” Affordable Housing Commission member Charli Sorenson said. “It would go a long way in addressing our missing middle housing.”
The purpose of this local funding source is to support affordable housing and related services in the city. Eligible uses of funds include costs associated with property acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation for projects that will serve target population groups earning 60% or less of the AMI.
In other City of Ellensburg news:
• The downtown spring clean-up, in partnership with the Ellensburg Downtown Association, will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Park.
The city will supply garbage sacks, shovels, rakes, and clippers. Individuals, small groups, and service groups are invited to help beautify Ellensburg. Sign up at EDA signupgenius.com
• The Adult Activity Center will be closing early at 1 p.m. on April 29 and May 2 due to a staffing shortage.