It remains a topic of discussion whether to allow the outdoor dining facilities permanently, but the Ellensburg City Council did approve a resolution to extend the streateries permits to Nov. 1.
The City Council held a study session on Nov. 15, 2021, to discuss streateries at The Mule, D&M Coffee Downtown and the Pearl Bar and Grill locations in the downtown district, asking staff to provide recommendations for permanent regulations.
On Tuesday, the City Council extended the ability of restaurants in certain areas to continue operating streateries temporarily pending the development and adoption of permanent regulations.
“When they were first established, they were really appropriate in response to what the health restrictions of COVID-19 placed on restaurants,” Councilwoman Monica Miller said.
“There has been a working group looking at the options of making them permanent. Personally, I think they add to the energy of the downtown.”
The resolution means The Pearl, D&M Coffee Downtown and The Mule will continue to have an outdoor dining option through the summer.
What started as a way to help local restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic has turned into a unique dining experience, Councilman Bruce Tabb said.
“The businesses that have them have seen them as a valuable addition to their business,” he said. “The extension is good because it gives us more time to review and determine the direction that we’re going to go and the conditions we’ll put on the streateries to continue to move forward with them.
“Personally, I think they are a good addition, particularly as we move forward with Unity Park. It encourages people to be downtown. It encourages people to be outside and experience the energy of downtown. All of those to me are positives and to me, they’re a good addition to the downtown.”
Coffee With City Council
The City Council will host its first Coffee With City Council session from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday at D&M Coffee Downtown.
The idea is to create a casual working environment where members of the community can drop by and ask questions or provide suggestions to its elected officials.
“We did the Coffee with the Mayor during the Farmers Market and it worked well. The reason we’re taking this approach is that council members wanted to be involved and have the opportunity to engage in the conversations, as well as people approaching us,” Tabb said. “This an opportunity for people to bring things to our attention.
“People can show up and have a conversation with a wide range of ideas.”
Making civic improvements begins with a conversation, Miller said.
“I’m looking forward to it. I think it offers an opportunity to start a conversation about people’s interests in the city,” she said. “I’m looking forward to hearing different points of view and sharing my experience so far.
“The council all started as community members, but we’re passionate about our community. Everyone seems very open to a dialogue on a range of issues.”
Coffee with the Council will continue on July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
Reed Park closure on July 3
Reed Park will close to vehicular traffic at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3 for the Kittitas Valley Event Center's Patriot Night Under The Lights Concert.
The deed for the original donation of Reed Park land from the county to the city provides that the county may, under certain conditions, require that Reed Park be closed to the general public.
Watch the professional fireworks show from the concert, North Alder Street Park, or Veteran’s Memorial Park.