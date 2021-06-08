The Ellensburg Business Incubator has served its purpose, and on Monday night the Ellensburg City Council approved the sale of the 10,220-square foot multi-tenant office/warehouse building at 1000 Prospect Street to Steve and Susan Gunn for $710,000.
The purchase and sale agreement approved authorizes a cash sale of the property with closing to occur on June 30. Gunn will be required to separately record the city’s access and utility easement at the time of closing. Both parties will share closing costs.
Council previously directed that proceeds from the sale be placed in a separate fund for future economic development activities.
The initial intent of the facility was to assist new struggling businesses with a promising future of growth with resources. In 1989, the Ellensburg Business Incubator opened at 1000 Prospect Street off Dolarway Road.
Since 2003, over $220,000 has been invested by the Ellensburg Business Development Authority (EBDA), the city, and proceeds for the Kittitas County’s distressed county sales tax in maintenance, repairs and landscaping services.
In 2019 the EBDA established CenterFuse with a new vision, mission, and values, reviewed the history, current facility and market conditions of the incubator. In order to lessen both the financial and staffing burden of running an incubator that has limited capacity, CenterFuse recommended the city sell the property.