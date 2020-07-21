The Ellensburg City Council has received an estimated 350 emails on its planned project to paint “Black Lives Matter” in 10-foot letters on Fifth Avenue between Sprague and Anderson streets. The tally right now is 75 percent in support and 25 percent against the project.
On Monday night, the city council directed city attorney Terry Weiner to explore options provide legal counsel against threats of litigation.
“We asked our city attorney to develop a detailed analysis of issues and options in moving forward with the project, as well as the risk analysis of potential liabilities associated with any complaint statue,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “We’ve set a timeline of Aug. 17 to give him the time to do the legal research to provide us with information.
“As far as I’m aware, there is no good precedent in the state, so he’s really got to do a deep dive to come back with the information that gives us the direction we need.”
Earlier this month, the Ellensburg City Council approved painting the words Black Lives Matter on the street as a show of support in a changing world.
“We want it to be a community process, so the thought is to bring a cross-selection of the community to help us paint in the letters,” said councilwoman Stacey Engel said then. “We have some ideas and we’re still working out what works best. But this is about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and equality in all areas within the city of Ellensburg.”
Tabb said it is an opportunity to move forward in both dialog and action in making the city more inclusive to all members of society.
“It’s an incredibly important statement for us to make from the city standpoint to the community, for the community in what we hold important,” he said.
“The energy and recognition of Black Lives Matter has driven the conversation of change, so that’s what this about right now. But over time we’ll be looking to improve relations and expectations of all members of our community.”
But the City Council’s action to paint Black Live Matter on a street in Ellensburg has been twisted to mean that Council does not support Ellensburg’s Police Department, Tabb said on the city of Ellensburg Facebook page.
“That is simply not true. Council members know that the men and women who serve this community as officers and support staff conduct themselves professionally, with integrity, and respect for all the people who live here,” Tabb said on the Facebook page. “Under the leadership of Chief (Ken) Wade, the department began the type of conversations with our communities of color before Black Lives Matter, before the Council’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Initiative, before the community conversations occurring now.
“EPD has led not followed. So, lest there be any confusion, City Council respects and supports Ellensburg’s Police Department and the people who serve this community in that Department.”
Tabb said there is no one group coming forward with opposition to painting Black Lives Matter, but there has been a significant amount of resistance to explore all options as a city council.
“What we’re doing is asking for a better understanding of the legal position and what the options might be,” Tabb said. “We will know more when the city attorney gets back with his findings.”