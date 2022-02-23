The Ellensburg City Council took the next step, authorizing the mayor to execute the professional consultant services agreement with Walker|Macy for the completion of the Unity Park Master Plan.
The action also gave the go-ahead to authorize staff to make the necessary budget adjustments to “Fund 160 — Park Acquisition and Development Fund.”
In a motion by Councilman Bruce Tabb, seconded by Councilman Richard Elliott, the council moved forward with authorizing the park design, which is a continuation of the concept planning work Walker/Macy started in 2018.
The design work will be continued analysis and discussion about the interface and relationship between Unity Park and Pearl Street. The city is also looking at expanded uses of Pearl Street, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, including how the sidewalk and street can be utilized as an extension of Unity Park.
“The idea is how does the park blend into the sidewalk and then into the street,” Parks & Rec. director Brad Case said. “I think at this point, is not to get hung up on the street. This doesn’t change the contract. It doesn’t change the cost of the contract.”
The contract, Case said, is to move forward with the design of the park and see what Walker/Macy comes up with in the way of park features.
The scope of Walker\Macy’s work includes:
1. Coordinate public participation, which will include in person, virtual and on-line opportunities.
2. Development of the Unity Park master plan, which will include permanent park program, site elements, public restrooms, infrastructure needs, circulation, shade structures, seating, plantings, amenities, art, and how the park site will interface with adjoining sidewalks and street.
According to Case, it is anticipated the master planning work will take two to three months to complete at a proposed cost of $65,200 and budget detail.
There are adequate funds in the “Park Acquisition and Development Fund” to cover the cost of the project, he said. The city will reimburse Fund 160 with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which $1.8 million is earmarked for Unity Park and Pearl Street development.
Rotary Pavilion has been a gathering point for years for community events like Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast and others.
Until recently, the city had been subleasing the 22,500 square foot property located at 110 East Fourth and Pearl Street through Wells Fargo and looking into ideas to maximize the space. It finally purchased the property owned by Red Mountain Holding Co. in August of 2019.
Funding was secured with $400,000 dedicated from the Lodging Tax Capital Grant Program and the remaining $399,000 from cash balance in the City’s Park Acquisition Fund.
The council continues to explore options on developing a pedestrian-only zone between Fourth and Fifth.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association’s proposal believes the change, along with the future development of Unity Park, will result in economic vitality throughout the downtown, create a destination zone, attract new businesses to the downtown, and enhance the downtown music, culture, and arts scene.
The council hired ECONorthwest in September to analyze the impacts and a Pearl Street Promenade survey. Both the study and survey have been completed, but the process is expected to be extensive before a decision is made.
Monday night’s action was merely to begin the design stages of the park, Mayor Nancy Lillquist said.