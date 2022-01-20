The response to the Ellensburg City Council Position 7 opening was exceptional with applicants stepping forward with impeccable credentials and from a wide variety of diverse backgrounds.
Monday’s city council meeting gave 11 applicants the opportunity to introduce themselves in a brief three-minute format. A special meeting has been scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. to conduct scheduled interviews before one candidate will be selected to fill the position Tristen Lamb vacated at the end of 2021.
Candidates, range from business owners, executive directors, former and current law enforcement, health services managers, Central Washington University professors, social services, financial planners and a senior systems engineer will add their voice to the interview process next week.
For complete background and resume information log on to: d3n9y02raazwpg.cloudfront.net
Sarah Beauchamp, owner of the Mule Cocktail Bar:
“As a Business Owner with 25-years’ experience in the business hospitality and service industry and nearly four years serving the Ellensburg and Kittitas community. I am delighted to be submitting my resume and application to the city of Ellensburg for the City Council Position 7.
“I am seeking to bring equality and opportunity to the Kittitas community. To bridge the gap between the college, downtown business and the community as a whole.”
James Choe, CHCW Regional Health Services Manager:
Lived in Ellensburg: 3 years
“Previous work with Community Health of Central Washington and board member for Kittitas County Health Network. I am seeking this appointment to make a difference in the community.
“As Regional Health Services Manager, I oversee and direct day-to-day clinic operations across multiple disciplines, departments and/or locations ensuring they are conducted in accordance with the policies and procedures established by CHCW. I work with managers to develop operational budgets and reports annual business/budget planning needs for each fiscal year.”
David Hartless, Central Washington University Athletic Department Success Monitor:
Lived in Ellensburg: 15 years
“I am well known in the community with strong leadership and communication skills. I have a Bachelor of Arts in political science and public relations from Central Washington University, studying specializations in American government and personal communication
“I would like to serve my community and help create a strong vision for the city of Ellensburg.
Jean Marie Linhart, Mathematics professor at Central Washington University:
Lived in Ellensburg: 8 years
“I care about the quality of life in Ellensburg for long-term permanent residents and for my students at CWU. A particular concern is affordable housing both for renters and potential homeowners.
“I have been bicycling and an alternative transportation advocate for years and interested in maintaining our bicycle and bus infrastructure and improving accessibility for pedestrians and people with disabilities.”
Jennifer Lubanski, education, counseling, ministry, social services, and community organization:
Lived in Ellensburg: 4.5 years
“I can see that Ellensburg is growing. I would like to play a part in seeing low-income residents become successful and rise out of poverty as the city grows. People are happier when they feel they are contributing to society, it is core to mental health.
“I would also like to participate in growing programs for the vulnerable who do not have a way to live independently or thrive without community support. Finally, I would like to participate in creating spaces for our children to thrive when they are not in school.”
Monica Miller, Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director:
Lived in Ellensburg: 10 years
“I am very interested in participating in the growth of Ellensburg and the creation of a compassionate community through thoughtful policy change that can impact all Ellensburg residents. While my primary experience with the city has been through the Ellensburg Arts Commission and the Lodging Tax Commission.
“I am also very interested in supporting the community’s needs for equitable and sustainable infrastructure, economic development and housing.
David Pena-Alfaro, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis/Director of Business Intelligence Central Washington University:
Lived in Ellensburg: 5 years
“I am a Hispanic immigrant to this great country and feel humbled and proud to be an American citizen. Since I arrived in the U.S. two decades ago, I have been interested in sharing some ideas and information to the Hispanic community.
“I am a seasoned financial expert and business developer professional with over 25 years of successful track record with experience in private and public higher education, manufacturing, banking and investment banking. I have solid knowledge of financial models, implementation of predictive analysis and evaluation of trends. Proficient in budgets, including Responsible Centered Management. Expert with data mining and meta-data.”
Adriana Rios, Bachelor of Science in Anthropology, Central Washington University:
Lived in Ellensburg: 5 years
“I am a person of color who grew up in the Yakima Valley. I was born in Ellensburg and completed my bachelor’s degree at CWU. I want to involved in my local politics because I plan to raise my children in this community.
“As Cultural Immersion (RYE), I have demonstrated the ability to work well with a diverse student population. I have great ideas for how this city should be managed.”
Jeffrey St. John, Police Service:
Lived in Ellensburg: 28 years
“I have over 31 years of experience in police and security operations of organizations throughout the U.S. and abroad. I recently retired from the military and police service. I have the desire and commitment to be proactive in the direction of the city by offering a diverse view of my broad-based experience.
“I am an expert in cross-functional team building, leadership and multi-cultural communications. Focused on quality and performance improvement. I have traveled, lived and/or worked in 10 countries worldwide.”
Joshua D. Thompson, senior systems engineer with The Channel Company with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics:
“I am seeking this appointment for the same reasons I entered the race for Position 2 in November, which is to serve the community I love. With (the Position 7) seat open, I also see an amazing opportunity to bridge divides. Councilmember Nancy Goodloe and I ran really good campaigns, focused on substance in November. The election ended in a thin 64-vote difference.
“Councilmember Goodloe and I had a great post-election lunch, talking about the campaign, issues, faith, and family. When it was brought to my attention that Councilmember Lamb would be resigning, I instantly saw a chance to work together.”
Darren Wright, Washington State Patrol trooper:
Lived in Ellensburg: 24 years
“I have been a longtime resident of Ellensburg and served for over 15 years as a volunteer/reserve firefighter for our community. I have a B.A. in Communications and will attain an M.A. in April 2022.
“I would like to continue to serve my community as I did as a firefighter. I feel that I can fairly and equally represent my neighbors and be part of change that needs change and keep things that do not need change as is.”