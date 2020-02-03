The League of Women Voters was born from the Women’s Suffrage Movement and has played a historic role in shaping an inclusive and active electorate over the years.
Feb. 14 is the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and the LWV of Kittitas County will join an estimated 700 other local, state and national chapters celebrate the historic milestone.
With that in mind, the Ellensburg City Council proclaimed Feb. 14 as Women’s “Voting Rights Day” at Monday nights meeting.
“I think the League of Women Voters has done an amazing job. Society has made a lot of progress, but we have a long way to go,” said councilwoman Nancy Goodloe. “There’s still areas of discrimination in salary discrepancies and other areas. I’d like to think that will be corrected in my lifetime.
“I think (five women on our seven-member council) is an indication of the progressiveness of our community and our future.”
The League of Women Voters is centering around the the concept that women power the vote. The Ellensburg proclamation acknowledges that concept in it saying “... their goal was to help 20 million women who were granted the right to vote by the 19th Amendment understand and carry out their new responsibility as voters ...”
“We’ve been working as a state organization and a national organization for a log time, so having it announced like it was tonight is a reminder that people need to exercise the rights we have in our right to vote,” League of Women Voters of Kittitas County president Kathy Matlin said.
The 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters, and the declaration of Feb. 14 as “Women’s Voting Rights Day” is one more step forward in the push for women’s rights, Matlin said.
“We were very close to putting the first woman in the White House and we have a chance to do so in our lifetime, you never know.
“We’ve accomplished a good deal. My first brush with the League of Women Voters I was not a member, but a representative in a different organization to a coalition and was working on tax reform in Illinois. That’s how I learned how the League operated and I was very impressed with that.”