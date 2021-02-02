The Ellensburg City Council heard both support and concern during a public hearing on the city ordinance draft concerning the development of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission during Monday night’s council meeting.
Council voted unanimously to instruct city staff to outline and develop an official ordinance to be placed on the Feb. 16 agenda for first reading.
“I think we’re at the point now where we’re moving forward,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “Tonight, we received feedback. At this point, the ordinance could possibly be passed the first meeting in March.
“I thought the draft ordinance reflects the language in the report and I think it’s a good starting point moving forward.”
A draft ordinance was modeled after other volunteer city commissions of the city, city manager John Akers said, providing options for moving the work of the commission forward to develop the Comprehensive Plan Chapter on DEI and staff the DEI Commission.
“There were different comments saying we shouldn’t be doing this or we don’t have the right to be doing this. It’s happening in every community across this country,” councilwoman Mary Morgan said. “It is important. For too many years, we have swept things under the carpet.
“It is long past overdue and I am in favor of this ordinance.”
Councilwoman Nancy Goodloe, along with councilwoman Nancy Lillquist and Mayor Tabb, was on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subcommittee listening tour that interviewed perspective residents from several minority groups. The listening tour was conducted from July to mid-October and consisted of 17 sessions with groups of people ranging from five to 25 participants.
“I want to thank the community that has participated in the conversation. Thank you for your observations and concerns,” Goodloe said. “This conversation is the first step for this community in a long endeavor. I think it will take time to initiate all conversations.
“We did this because we feel like if we don’t do something the conversations will never happen and we’ll look back 10 years from now when we have a huge population and the problems can be even worse than they are now.”
The city council discussed the creation of a DEI subcommittee back in June of last year to address Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, initiated by Mayor Tabb. The subcommittee was charged with identifying opportunities to move the forward and to bringing recommendations for consideration to the council. The commission was the result of those ongoing discussions.
“I appreciate everyone’s input into this matter,” councilman David Miller said. “The conversation is what’s important. A lot of folks talked about concerns or anxiety about moving forward. But I would encourage everyone to approach this in a constructive way.
“Every meeting will be a public meeting and an opportunity for people to be involved. It’s been said by several people that all voices should be heard and I agree with that.”
According to the draft ordinance, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission would consist of seven members appointed by the mayor and confirmed by a majority vote of the council. The purpose of the DEI Commission is to assist Ellensburg City Council in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the through action, education and guidance.