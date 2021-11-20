City council discussing 'Streateries' options By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The Pearl Bar & Grill outside dining is one of several streateries being considered as the Ellensburg City Council explores options to extending the deadline. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Mule venue is one of several outdoor dining facilities under consideration by the Ellensburg City Council. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Pearl Bar & Grill outside dining area has been active since the inception of the Streateries. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record D&M Coffee created an outdoor dining area during the health restrictions by the governor's office. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The decision is far from over, but the Ellensburg City Council had a productive discussion on whether to continue with the temporary outside dining venues called streateries.The city had close to 900 responses in its recent online survey on the matter and Mayor Bruce Tabb said there was a great deal of input on whether or not to extend the use of streateries, which went up as a temporary solution to pandemic safety protocols in 2020."Council asked staff come back with the extension of the streateries, so we can start looking at it without businesses having to take down what they've done," Tabb said. "From a business point of view, business owners tell us the streateries helped them through the pandemic." Businesses like The Porch, Hayday Bakery, Brix Wine Bar & Restaurant and others have sidewalk dining areas, which follow different guidelines. The temporary streatery permits to downtown Ellensburg restaurants were designed to reduce financial impacts on small businesses.Places like D&M Coffee, The Pearl Bar & Grill and The Mule were allowed to create an outdoor space in the parking area in front of their businesses during operating hours, functioning as additional outdoor seating.Tabb said, the streateries were a temporary solution to allow restaurants to serve more customers when safety protocols limited indoor dining capacity. The Ellensburg City Council extended the temporary permits until Dec. 31.The discussion now is whether or not to extend the use of the outdoor restaurant service extensions and explore standards for more permanent structures, if allowed.“We got direction and we’re going to extend the conversation and come back to provide a more permanent solution,” Tabb said.According to the survey, there were 764 responses to the question – “What are the advantages of streateries?” More seating was the most frequent advantage cited. The word “none” appeared in 58 responses. Commonly occurring themes included: more seating, safer dining options, tourism, and fun dining alternatives.To the question – “What are the disadvantages?” There were 763 responses. Parking was the most frequent disadvantage cited. The word “none” appeared in 110 responses. Commonly occurring themes included: parking, gives businesses an unfair advantage over others, snow removal, cold in winter, safety concerns and physical appearance.Sixty percent surveyed said they would support having streateries available long-term. There were 859 responses to this question. Commonly occurring themes in the comment section included “only with specific requirements” in reference to parking, a rental fee, appearance standards, and more limited seasonal time than above.Some of the responses in support include:• “The Streateries have added so much character to downtown Ellensburg. We especially love being able to hang out, outside, with our friends and interacting with people walking by. It’s such a better experience, to be able to sit and have a meal, appetizers, drinks, and watch live music, when it is played in the pavilion, or other outside venues. It would be a shame to see them go. I do not believe it has negatively impacted parking at all.” • “Oh my gosh! The life and vibrancy of a small town is enhanced a thousand fold when you open up to sidewalk/outdoor dining. I ate outside at The Mule all summer! Life, laughter … all visible and inviting. European bistros!”• “Even pre-COVID I preferred the atmosphere and fresh air made possible by outdoor dining.”• “I think businesses have done a wonderful job making these streateries attractive and inviting.”• “It is a hedge against future pandemic restrictions. A comfortable area for the COVID-conscious to social distance and enjoy a meal out.”• “I enjoy the weather, ambiance. It reminds me of Bend, Oregon.”• “Outdoor options for families with children who can’t be vaccinated or have members of their family who are high risk since we know vaccination is not a sure bet protection while so many in our community remain unvaccinated.”• “They have made downtown more vibrant and created space to eat safely outdoors. It's added a lot of culture to downtown and has encouraged me to visit more local restaurants."Comments in opposition include:• "I don't feel there is an advantage. I feel they take up a lot of downtown parking."• "No advantages."• "Just stop."• "At this point there is no advantage. We need to get back to normal life. Some are really tacky. With winter coming on they should go."• "They do not fit the historic look other business owners must comply with." 