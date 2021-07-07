If the Independence Day celebration is any kind of barometer, the city of Ellensburg and Kittitas County are moving forward from health restrictions into a sense of pre-pandemic life.
The Ellensburg City Council meeting Monday night was the first in-person in over a year and a half and as one of its first actions, it rescinded the state of emergency that went into effect March of 2020.
As a result, the city council will be able to return to in-person meetings, while allowing the public the option of attending virtually or in-person.
“We still need more discussion on what rules and regulations we need,” mayor Bruce Tabb said. “From my perspective, the Fourth of July was a good indicator. I think the concert went off well.
“I thought the commissioners made a difficult decision with the fireworks, but the event happened. Bringing people together and celebrating is more important that shooting off fireworks.”
That particular line of progress without taking additional risks is the cautiously optimistic approach needed moving forward, councilman David Miller said.
“Hopefully we’ll all get something out if the (health restriction) experience,” Miller said. “The nice thing, despite not meeting in person, there has been a lot of consistency with the way the city has taken care of business.
“Staff, through a lot of different efforts, has been able to keep the lights on. There’s been a lot of changes and we can look at that as an exciting time. There’s a lot happening.”
On June 30, Gov. Jay Inslee removed most of the restrictions imposed under state-wide pandemic safety guidelines, which allowed the city council to direct staff with some positive attributes.
The downtown Streeteries will be allowed to continue through Dec. 31. The memorial swimming pool opened to full capacity. The parks are open and outdoor activities like Jazz in the Valley are scheduled later this month.
Recently appointed city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey was hired in the middle of the pandemic and has been making adjustments on the fly. Monday night’s meeting was actually her first time in the council chambers. She has been active in directing staff meetings through Zoom, but hopes to get back to in-person meetings as soon as possible, she said.
“Fundamentally what we learned with the pandemic is how to work together, and we need to continue to do that,” Tabb said. “Things have run smoothly with the new city manager because we hired somebody who knew the state of Washington. She was able to engage better in an incredibly positive way.”
Tabb is quick to point out the coronavirus is not gone, and even though things are beginning to see a bit more like pre-pandemic life. Precautions still need to be taken.
“People need to get vaccinated, it’s just that simple,” he said. “We’re not at 50% in the county. Ultimately, COVID is not going away without it.”