The city of Ellensburg addressed housing needs on Monday with the city council approving a resolution of the final plat of the French subdivision, authorizing the mayor to sign the final plat.

In addition, the city council also passed a resolution to approve application for preliminary plat for the Foster Subdivision after a closed record hearing.

“I think housing is a priority,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “We have a housing action plan, moving forward it’s identifying the gaps that we have. We knew we need to support an increased supply because we’re not creating the volume of housing that’s required to keep up with the demand.”

FRENCH SUBDIVISION

The property is zoned residential suburban-density. The plat will create 12 single-family lots, ranging in size from 9,655 to 13,112 square feet. The largest lot has an existing single-family residence.

The French subdivision is located at 1201 Sanders Road.

FOSTER SUBDIVISION

The preliminary plat is located on the north side of West Dry Creek Road and south of the Palouse to Cascades Trail. The zoning allows for detached single-family dwellings as the predominate land use with a base maximum density of six dwelling units/acre.

The land to the north is The Palouse to Cascades Trail and vacant land beyond the trail. While the land to the south is residential within city limits. To the east is the location of the newly constructed Ida Nason Elementary School and the Mount Stuart Elementary School replacement school.

The land to the west is residential land with a few existing residences on large lots. A SEPA checklist was submitted as a requirement of the preliminary plat process.

“Council green lighted this development moving forward,” Tabb said. “Council could have modified it or sent it back, but we agreed and supported the development to move forward.”

Since this plat is located within the required half-mile radius to the nearest elementary school, which includes both Mount Stuart Elementary, and Ida Nason Aronica Elementary, it means the school district expects children in this area to walk to school.

As an alternative safe walking route to school the developer will install a connection to the Palouse to Cascades Trail and have children use the trail to safely walk to school.

Shoulder widening and frontage improvements were required on the north side of Dry Creek Road.

