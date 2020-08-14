The Ellensburg City Council has scheduled an executive session prior to Monday night’s regularly scheduled council meeting to discuss city attorney Terry Weiner’s findings on moving forward with the idea of painting the words Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue south of city hall between Sprague and Anderson streets as a show of support in a changing world.
On July 21, the city council directed city attorney Terry Weiner to explore options provide legal counsel against threats of litigation or vandalism that have come up during a series of emails directed to the council Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
“I would say we’ve received an estimated 450 emails, some for, some against,” the mayor said. “The majority of the emails are supportive to either the painting or an expression of support for the diversity in this community. There’s some that say we’re stupid, and that’s fine.
“But regardless of what happens on Monday, we will move forward with a conversation on how to celebrate the diversity of our community. The conversation could be moving forward with a mural or some other type of public art. Ultimately, the conversation will be around how do we support this community to be inclusive, and how do we celebrate the diversity that makes us strong.”
The idea back in July was to make the project a community process with a cross-selection of the community by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I get the same emails the council gets and there have been emails of support and opposition. I’m not sure what the council is going to do,” city manager John Akers said. “The council has formed a sub-committee for the purpose of talking with various groups and the topic of diversity and being more supportive.
“They are in the process of going out and talking with community members and gathering information through a listening tour to get a sense on how people feel about if they feel welcome in the community or not. They’re going to take that and make some recommendations on things we might do to improve people’s feelings of security and safety.”
Gallery One Visual Arts Center created a GoFundMe account to raise funds to help support the project, but has since shut down the account and refunded money to its donors. Tabb was quick to point out, the GoFundMe account was separate from what the city is doing.
“Gallery One was the collection point of the GoFundMe campaign. I know (executive director) Monica (Miller) has been working with people in the community and from what I understand, they just returned the money.”
The picture will become clearer after Monday night’s city council meeting. Council is expected to go into executive session at 6 p.m. and return for its regularly scheduled 7 p.m. meeting where it will discuss its findings moving forward with the project.