The process was thorough, meticulous and included written and in-person interviews, and in the end the Ellensburg City Council selected Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller to fill the Position 7 seat previously occupied by Tristen Lamb.
Miller was one of 11 applicants interviewed at Monday’s special session and was sworn in directly after the 4-2 vote in her favor.
“I have to say I was very glad that the city of Ellensburg was seen such an incredibly diverse applicant pool. Honestly, I am honored to be considered in the same league with so many qualified people,” said Miller, who was one of 11 people given a 15-minute interview period Monday night.
“Everybody brought their passions to the process. I think it was a way to learn more about what the city is doing. I took my time in reviewing the comprehensive plan and understanding the process. I think that’s what city council was drawn to.”
The finalists came down to Miller and Sarah Beauchamp, owner of The Mule Cocktail Bar. Council members Nancy Goodloe, Bruce Tabb, David Miller and Richard Elliott voted for Miller, while council member Adam Winn and Mayor Nancy Lillquist voted in favor of Beauchamp.
“Monica is essentially running a business and a nonprofit as the executive director of Gallery One. She had very detailed answers during the interview about community building. She had read the entire comprehensive plan in preparation for this interview,” Lillquist said.
“Monica’s experience with the city having served on the arts commission for quite a long time and volunteered to serve on the lodging tax commission. She came up through the ranks and that was a plus.”
Miller has served on the Ellensburg Arts Commission since 2011 and the City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee since 2020. She also serves on the Washington State Arts Commission.
The Ellensburg City Council received 11 applications for the vacant seat. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
During the interview process each candidate was asked five questions.
• If there was one project or area of emphasis you would like to see the city focus on over the next four years, what would it be and why?
• What would you propose the city do to increase public engagement in decision-making (such as commenting on plans, projects, priorities, and policy changes)?
• What do you think the city’s role can be in addressing economic development, affordable housing, and building an inclusive community?
• The community is deeply divided about a hypothetical issue of importance to Ellensburg’s future. Describe how you would go about deciding how to vote.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Tabb said. “We had qualified people. You want to give people the opportunity to present themselves and council wanted the opportunity really consider each candidate.”
Said Lillquist, “In the past, we have not had this many candidates,” she said. “There was such a diversity of experiences of people in the community.
“It was really nice to have that many folks to choose from. It was good to hear the different ideas on how to do public engagement or different things. There were several ideas that I had not considered before, so it was engaging.”