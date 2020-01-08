The city of Ellensburg started off the new year by taking care of some loose ends so it can move forward with the affordable housing project, passing a motion to adopt Resolution 2020, declaring the city-owned Bender-Water Street parcel as surplus.
Parcel 541133, located at 113 West Bender Road, just north of the Bender and Water Street intersection, is now considered surplus for the development of affordable housing. The city purchased the property, which at that time had a house and garage on it, in 2011 for $225,000 with excess arterial street funds that were remaining from sales tax support transfers for the future extension of Water Street.
The motion passed unanimously, leading the way to the approved affordable housing project. The city conducted a valuation of the property by comparing the Bender-Water property to the parcel immediately to the west (No. 731133). Based on the comparison, the valuation for the city’s 3-acre parcel is $134,108.
In December, the city council approved the Affordable Housing Commission’s recommendations to implement the sales tax funding and city owned contributions for affordable housing, giving Crytyl Enterprises Inc. the go ahead to begin the process in to build 18 three- and four-bedroom homes on the city-owned property at Water and Bender streets.
One of the best indicators for affordable housing needs is the number of households that are cost burdened. A household is considered to be cost burdened if it spends more than 30 percent of its income on housing and basic utility costs. As of 2018, there is an estimated 964 non-student households that are cost burdened living in Ellensburg.
The vast majority of cost-burdened households earn less than 80 percent of Area Median Income. Without some form of subsidy the market is not likely to provide affordable housing to households earning less than 80 percent of Area Median Income.
In other action, the city council re-elected mayor Bruce Tabb to another term and named council member Stacey Engel as mayor pro-tem, and welcomed aboard new council member Tristen Lamb.
The council is expected to appoint its council liaison positions to assignments to the various boards and commissions at the Jan. 21 meeting.