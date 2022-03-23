Downtown restaurant owner Blake Collins called the Ellensburg City Council’s motion to remove the permanent and seasonal closure options from discussion of the Pearl Street Promenade between 4th and 5th Avenue so it might focus solely on the development of the downtown park, spot on.
The city has been looking at the feasibility of closing Pearl Street between 4th and 5th Avenue to vehicular traffic in order to expand the footprint of Unity Park and as a way to increase the vitality of downtown.
“I think the motion to take off permanent closure and seasonal (the discussion) greatly clarifies the entire conversation,” said Collins, whose Pearl Bar & Grill was recently named the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Best Small Business of the Year.
“I think it would make the progress to Unity Park less likely to be slowed down. The rhetoric of the promenade being focused on permeant was a bit unfortunate because it dominated conversation. It’s encouraging to use the already-in-place permits we already have on Pearl Street. I don’t think the promenade should, in any way, be a permeant or a temporary closing. So, I think the motion was right on point.”
The city utilized a report by ECONorthwest, which focused on how a closure would impact traffic, traffic routes, business activities, and the overall health of the downtown business district.
The city also gathered community input with an online survey called “BeHeard Eburg,” the city’s civic engagement platform, which received 738 responses.
The ECONorthwest closure recommendations included:
• A temporary closure – flexible pilot program that closes the street for periods of time – example closing the street for Jazz in the Valley weekend.
• A seasonal closure – which would result in creating a full time pedestrian street for a few months out of the year, presumably during the summer.
• A permanent closure — which would require larger investment including paving, seating and street features.
In the end, the city council opted to place the cornerstone first, then view other options down the road.
“I believe the motion to take the closing of Fourth Ave out of the equation is relevant,” D&M Coffee owner Mark Holloway said. “I believe that if you build a house, you don’t build the deck first. So, to develop the park first is important.
“I’m not saying I am opposed to closing the street for a big event or even longer periods of time. I think we need to focus on the park first.”
Councilman Bruce Tabb pointed out that Pearl Street has been closed at various times on a temporary basis, similar to the Farmer’s Market on Fourth Avenue during the summer.
That particular option still remains, but his motion to remove permanent and seasonal closure options meets both community concerns, yet leaves discussion alternatives once Unity Park is completed.
“My sense of it is, it’s a balance. We need to focus on Unity Park and make that our primary effort,” he said. “We would continue to support closure with a process that we already have adopted. But move forward with the park development.”
Mayor Nancy Lillquist discussed the option of pulling the option permeant closure off the table in February.
“There is a lot of anxiety around uncertainty of whether we’re going to close that street or not and I think we need to make clear we are taking those two options of permeant and seasonal closure off the table.
“I think once we develop Unity Park, a closed street will become redundant. We want to maintain the option of closing Pearl and Fourth for large events. My thought is to close the streets outside of business hours, we need to protect our local businesses first and foremost.”
The city council is also delving back into the longtime issue of downtown parking, revisiting the strategies outlined in the 2019 Ellensburg Parking Plan.
During the Feb. 7 study session council reviewed a consultant report from ECONorthwest and survey results and outlined future steps to continue.
1) Proceed with Unity Park Master Plan and provide more public input opportunities;
2) Review and continue implementation of strategies outlined in the 2019 Ellensburg Parking Plan to address ongoing concerns about downtown parking;
3) Work closely with the Ellensburg Downtown Association (EDA) to explore potential benefits and drawbacks of expanding events and activities.
At this point, it still a work in progress and there is no strategy past the initial plan.