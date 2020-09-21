Ellensburg city manager John Akers made a good save Monday night after public input and council discussions started to spiral in different directions as to what to name the downtown park.
After a lengthy discussion, the Ellensburg City Council voted to send the naming of the downtown park back to the Parks and Recreation Commission for further discussion.
Parks and Rec. director Brad Case presented the name Ellensburg Blues Park, which was finalized March 11 by 3-1 vote by the Parks & Recreation Commission. Councilwoman Nancy Lillquist put a motion to approve, which was defeated by 5-2 vote.
The park site consists of Rotary Pavilion the property previously used as a bank drive-through.
During the discussion, councilwoman Nancy Goodloe suggested the park name might be tied into plans to recognize the inclusion and diversity various council sub-committees are currently researching.
“There has been some good points made tonight despite a difference of opinion,” she said. “I appreciate the commission’s deliberations on their survey. In light of some of the things we’re hearing in our inclusion, diversity and equity discussions, it strikes me that we might have an opportunity to think bigger about the park’s name.
“We have talked about possibly using monuments and plaques that different people that have made in their contributions to Ellensburg. I would like to see something that would reflect something along those lines. The name that was mentioned to me was something like Heritage Park.”
Councilwoman Stacey Engel said times are significantly different than when the parks commission was tasked with sorting through the park names that included some 70 suggestions back in February.
“Our lives looked a lot different in February when the questionnaire was distributed than it does now. There has been a lot of changes to our community and our country,” she said. “I think if we do the survey again, we’ll get a totally different response.”
The council did agree that there is no specific timeline to naming the park and that further discussions can take advantage of a moment in Ellensburg history for a community that has always pulled together during difficult times.
“We don’t get a lot of opportunities to name parks every day,” Councilwoman Tristen Lamb said. “I feel bad for Brad (Case) and his staff for putting in a lot of time and a lot of work.
“But the city has a chance to highlight our achievements in the area of equity and inclusion. I think we have an opportunity to move in that direction.”
Lillquist added, “I think there are a number of things we can do that would create more diversity in this community … and the inclusion of other people.”
Akers suggested that the city continue to refer to the park as the downtown park until the staff can revisit the renaming process and come up with another name for the council at the Oct. 5 meeting.
Other names for the downtown park included:
n Shoudy Park,
n Shoudy Central Park,
n Pavilion Park or Square,
n Ellensburg Blues Park
At the Aug. 17 meeting, council rescinded its motion to paint Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue in support of changing policy and making this community a more inclusive environment for everybody living in it. Council met with public resistance, stating the action was a show of support for the national organization and not the ideal of making the community a better place.
Monday night’s meeting was supposed to be a sounding board of what the sub-committee of Engel, Lamb and councilman David Miller’s discussions over the past two weeks. That report was not on the agenda and the discussion did not take place.