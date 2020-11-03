Facebook and other forms of social media blew up over the weekend with threats and derogatory information pertaining to the upcoming national and local elections.
A flyer depicting caricatures of Ellensburg City Council members and local Black Lives Matter protesters was distributed around Ellensburg and through social media over the weekend. The flyer was titled “K-Valley Most Wanted” and had nicknamed the members of the council and the BLM movement, labeling members of the BLM movement as “Useful Idiots aka Minions.”
Although there wasn’t any menacing type threatening individual council members, it was passed along to the Ellensburg Police Department for further discussion.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been through times like this. I have no idea (who it might be). For the most part, it’s been turned over to the police department. The city is taking it seriously, Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “Individual council members might take precautions, but as a whole, we’re not going to enhance security.
“I think the kinds of things we’re seeing here locally are reflective of the national conversation. If people want to threaten a council member, they do that through the ballot.”
There are no current council members up for re-election, but the handbills were distributed throughout certain neighborhoods. Some were distributed in the Radio Hill neighborhood, placed on delivered newspapers. Other neighborhoods had the orange handbills placed on parked cars.
“They were distributed throughout my neighborhood,” Becky Griswold said. “I have friends that said it just sort of showed up with their newspaper. It was concerning to me because I personally know someone on the council.”
““I’ve known her for several years, we have kids that are the same age and disturbing to me to see someone target somebody like that,” Griswold said. “I don’t know where this is coming from other than someone is really unhappy and their answer is violence or threats, and I don’t understand that.”
City manager John Akers said people have a right to voice what they believe.
“People are entitled to feel whatever they feel. I think you have to accept the fact that there is a public discussion that’s occurring and we need to respect that,” Akers said. “I don’t think there was anything in (the handbill) content that was problematic to the extent any type of investigation was necessary.
“The only real issue is how they were distributed. If an individual was just wandering around distributing them, there is no law against that. If they were putting them in mail boxes, that could be a problem. Or if they were putting them cars, but we don’t have enough information right now. We are taking it all into account.”
The city council is currently in discussions with several racial and ethnic groups around town, looking for ways to become a more inclusive community.
In addition to being intimidating, several of the posts over the weekend contain menacing content, such as, “It’s time to beat the s--- (of the protesters).” Tabb hopes said he hopes it doesn’t come to violence and that a dialog can be established.
“That particular post has been brought to the police department’s attention,” Tabb said. “Typically, what we try to do is reach out and have a conversation first. It’s concerning because we’re not having a conversation, not attempting to discover where each person is coming from.
“All we’re trying to do is find a way to make this better. (Social media posts) are a sign that people are going off instead of saying, ‘let’s sit down and have a cup of coffee and discuss it.’”
The right to speak your mind in person or online should include compromise, Tabb said.
Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry said the police were made aware of the flyer, but they didn’t find anything illegal regarding its content. Hansberry said the only concern the police had was the way the flyers were distributed.
He said some flyers were distributed through mailboxes and on private property and said there are laws regarded to how organizations can distribute.
“There is nothing in the content of the flyers that is against the law,” Hansberry said. “We are not doing anything with the flyers, because there is nothing for us to investigate with the flyers.”